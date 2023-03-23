The plan to give three minutes to each of the four contenders in the upcoming Ocean View town council and mayoral elections to outline their platforms at the Wednesday, March 29, Meet the Candidates forum is being challenged by council candidate Dick Jennison, who wants each to have five minutes for opening remarks.
Jennison is running for the District 3 council seat, opposing Joseph “Jay” Tyminski. The other two candidates, both running for mayor, are incumbent Mayor John Reddington and newcomer Randy Robust.
“What legal grounds does the Board of Elections have in limiting the candidate’s freedom of speech and length of introduction?” Jennison asked in a letter he sent to Town Clerk Donna Schwartz early this week.
“I find this decision to be arbitrary and capricious considering we have not had an election in over six years. Your response that this will be handled during the Q&A period is ridiculous! This is unfair to the candidates that are not currently holding office or serving on a commission.
“Randy Robust and myself do not have broad name recognition nor do we reside in large residential communities that have the ability to stack the house with their supporters who could easily take control of the Q&A with all of their questions and run the clock out. This action has put myself and Randy Robust at an unfair advantage for our voices to be heard,” Jennison wrote.
In her reply, sent on Tuesday, March 21, and copied to the Coastal Point, Schwartz told Jennison the Board of Elections has “hosted a Candidates’ Night for decades and historically the candidate time for introductory comments has been three minutes.”
“Further, the event typically runs about two hours. The intent of the evening is to allow time for voters to pose direct questions to the candidates in response to which the candidates are free to respond,” the letter states.
Schwartz provided Board of Elections procedural guidelines, which include that the chairman, chairwoman, another member of that board, town manager or Schwartz will moderate; candidates will sit on the dais; candidates may not participate via Zoom or another electronic platform; each candidate will have three minutes to outline his platform; voters may submit written questions in advance or write questions during the session; other candidates may comment on those questions if the moderator agrees; and, if time permits, candidates will be available to meet with voters afterward.
“For the above reasons we do not believe that your allegations have legal merit, nor does the town’s legal counsel. However, if you choose, and pursuant to 15 Del. C Section 7552, you may file a formal written complaint with the town’s Board of Election,” Schwartz wrote.
“I’m not surprised by their resistance for an open and honest debate. This is a set-up to go after me,” Jennison told the Coastal Point after receiving Schwartz’s response.
“My letter to the Town lays that out. To restrict my opportunity by having residents submit written questions? Why not have people walk up to the microphone? What are they afraid of? They are afraid of me exposing corruption of this Town,” he said.
“I want to expose the Town for what they have done. I want more minutes for each candidate, not just for me. It’s two minutes each. That’s only eight minutes,” he said.
He said town officials once sent him and another resident a six-page letter “for doing nothing but speaking out at meetings.”
He lives on Ogre Drive and has often questioned the town council, Town Manager Carol Houck and Director of Planning, Zoning & Development Ken Cimino about speeding on that road. He said he and other Ogre Drive residents were sent letters telling them speed limit signs would be removed if they continued to question town officials.
“If you don’t agree with what they say, they will shut you down. It’s really bad what this Town has done,” Jennison said.
He added that he plans to file an appeal with state agencies about the three-minute stipulation for candidates but said he has limited time because the candidates’ forum is next Wednesday.
“I thought they would have a little better format. They are going to have somebody from the Town that has attacked me and my reputation be the moderator? And I’m going to be treated fairly? No way. I haven’t been treated fairly to begin with. This is the kind of town that doesn’t want feedback from residents,” he said.