The Indian River School District (IRSD) Board of Education will be meeting Monday evening at Indian River High School at 7 p.m. and will discuss the topic of funding and staffing of the school constable and the additional school resource officer (SRO) combination at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View.
The Ocean View Police Department had allocated and re-assigned a police officer to Lord Baltimore, full-time, before a communications problem regarding the funding of the position and staff assignments led the OVPD to return the officer to regular assignment on town duty this fall.
Sgt. Rhys Bradshaw was deployed to Lord Baltimore in the first week of school, in September. He was to have earned an annual salary of more than $75,000 for his service, of which OVPD Chief Ken McLaughlin was led to believe $40,000 would be paid by the IRSD.
Bradshaw had completed 40 hours of training for the new assignment, including classes on working with juveniles and younger children, and was to have been an additional police presence in the school, along with the existing IRSD safety officer, under McLaughlin’s plan.
IRSD Constable Doug Messeck has remained at Lord Baltimore throughout the odyssey, as the OVPD and IRSD officials sort out the decisions that subsequently led to Bradshaw being pulled back from his new assignment.
Messeck had spent more than 30 years in law enforcement as a natural resources officer and was hired for Lord Baltimore by Preston A. Lewis, administrator of student services, who is in charge of school safety for the district. Messeck had also worked closely with McLaughlin earlier in his career, and they overlapped in police academy training.
With Bradshaw coming into the assignment at Lord Baltimore, the IRSD had attempted to re-assign Messick to another school within the district where there was a need for school safety help, but that move was not part of the original vision McLaughlin had had for the changes. He had believed the SRO was going to be an added layer of security.
In an interview for the Sept. 15 issue of the Coastal Point, McLaughlin explained, “We reached a decision last year because it was evolving into a full-time job. That’s when we started talking about developing this into a full-time position, to meet the demand and make sure we are doing all we can do to keep the school safe — the kids and the staff at the school,” McLaughlin had said at the time.
The school safety staffing in Ocean View at Lord Baltimore Elementary School will be discussed during the Monday, Nov. 28, school board meeting, under New Business.