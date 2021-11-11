A proposed new bus in Ocean View that would take passengers along Atlantic Avenue to Bethany Beach will have to wait, due to the high cost.
At the Ocean View Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Town Manager Carol Houck told the council that getting a bus up and running would cost about $89,000 — nearly twice the $45,000 the Town budgeted in its Emerging Projects category — and the price of a one-way ticket would be $8.
By comparison, the cost to ride the Bethany Beach trolley one way is 25 cents.
Houck recommended against having a bus at this time, and Mayor John Reddington agreed.
“Nobody is going to pay $8 to get on a bus and go one way. That is outrageous. It is just too costly and something we just can’t afford at this time. Put it on the back burner,” Reddington said.
Councilman Frank Twardzik agreed.
Costs would include fuel, maintenance, staffing, insurance, wrapping the bus to make it uniquely Ocean View’s, signage and advertising.
The plan was for the bus to run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the summer, beginning next year, but Houck said the interest residents say they have in a bus, and whether or not they regularly use it, “don’t always pan out.”
“Also, the time span you’re running it has to be sufficient so people who are using it have confidence it’s going to be there, or they won’t use it at all,” Houck said.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, operating DART First State, was interested is adding a bus in Ocean View but is not in a position to help fund a program next summer, especially since DART ridership has declined by 40 percent since the pandemic began, Houck said. Neither is the neighboring Town of Millville interested in helping with funding, she said.
She suggested forming a working group — a type of committee, composed of members representing Ocean View, Millville, Bethany Beach and all the South Coastal Delaware resort towns — to discuss the matter and suggest ideas.
Earlier, Houck had told the Coastal Point that the council had directed her to explore a bus pilot program “because all the towns have been saying, ‘We need transit to get to the beach, to the doctor, to shopping centers.’”
“DART is ready to launch a new program, DART Reimagined. If we are able to do some of the legwork sooner with the committee or working group, maybe we would be in a position to be a couple steps ahead, to facilitate something happening with data collection and outreach to the public. But we are not in a position to take over running a transit operation,” Houck said.