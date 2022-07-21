Like many who talk about retiring Ocean View Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader, attorney Veronica Faust is complimentary.
“He’s fabulous. I couldn’t have survived without him. Dennis gave me my first job. He was my mentor,” she said.
“Dennis has forgotten more about community law than most lawyers know. I will try to carry on Dennis’ tradition of giving good legal advice to the Town. I don’t anticipate changing anything. I will follow the lead of council and the town manager and learn where my boundaries are,” Faust said.
While council members often hear concerns from Ocean View residents about too much development, Faust said she won’t get involved in any decision-making.
“My role as attorney is to give the council legal advice. I can’t advise them on policy. How they determine to address development is a policy decision. All I can advise them on is what is permitted,” Faust said during a conversation with the Coastal Point this week, a few days before she, town officials and friends met at Bear Trap Dunes for a luncheon to wish Schrader well in his retirement. But she was quick to say her personality differs from Schrader’s.
She isn’t comical like he is, she said, describing herself as having more of a strictly-business type of personality.
A native of Millsboro, she developed an interest in law at an early age.
“There are no lawyers in my family. My mother was a school teacher and educator for years. I grew up in a family where education was valued,” the 56-year-old Lewes resident said.
Employed by Morris James in Georgetown since 2013, she has also practiced real estate and land-use law, business law and commercial litigation.
Her bar admissions include the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and Delaware State Bar. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Delaware State Bar Association and Sussex County Bar Association.
Her community involvements include Community Legal Aid Society Inc., Children & Families First, Delaware River & Bay Authority Commission and Delaware Board of Pilot Commissioners.
She and her husband, Skip Faust, have two sons.
Schrader, who has been practicing law for 50 years, told the Coastal Point said he is ready to retire. He attended his final Ocean View Town Council meeting on June 14 and set his retirement date as July 31.
In his resignation letter to Ocean View Mayor John Reddington, Schrader wrote, “The wise old man of baseball, Satchel Paige, once said, ‘I ain’t ever had a job. I just always played baseball.’ To me, representing Ocean View has been my baseball. I have enjoyed every minute of it, and I’m convinced I will miss it all.
“After 50 years as a lawyer, I have determined that this is a convenient time for me to resign as town solicitor, effective midnight July 31. … We have performed many services for the town throughout these forty-seven years and I trust that our efforts have pleased the residents of Ocean View, the Council, you, the department heads and the staff.
“As the town’s attorney, I have made many Ocean View friends and have accumulated many great memories,” he wrote.
Schrader, who will soon be 75, said he will always be a lawyer and has “a couple things in the wind” after retirement.
“I do belong to some organizations where I will be involved in leadership roles over the next couple years, but I can’t put a fine point on it,” said Schrader, the father of three sons and grandfather of four.
When he isn’t working, he and his wife, Kitty, enjoy traveling, and he likes to ride motorcycles.