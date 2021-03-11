As of March 9, only one candidate had filed to run for the Ocean View Town Council before the Wednesday, March 10, deadline.
Donald Walsh filed for the District 4 seat being vacated by Councilman Bert Reynolds, who is not seeking a second term. District 4 encompasses Bear Trap, Fairway Village, Wedgefield-Avon Park and Silverwoods.
If there were more than one candidate, an election would be held on Saturday, April 10. (The deadline to file was after the Coastal Point’s press deadline for this week, so a last-minute filing is possible. If so, this story will be updated on the Coastal Point’s website.) Swearing-in will be on Tuesday, April 27, a town council work-session day and the day of the council’s reorganizational meeting. The deadline to register to vote with the town, if an election were to be held on April 10, is Friday, March 26.
A native of the Philadelphia area, Walsh, 65, is retired as a supermarket manager for chains in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania, and he drew a connection between skills necessary in his career and being an effective councilman.
“You wear many hats as a store manager. You develop people. You are proactive in solving problems. You learn to be diverse. You learn to solve problems. You have the ability to grow and develop your business. I want to continue to watch this town grow. It’s a community that’s aging. The population in Ocean View — 50 percent-plus is over 60 years old. We need to take a look at that population, whether it’s sidewalks, events, busing or any kind of thing moving forward,” he said.
Walsh and his wife, Ruth, live in Avon Park and are the parents of three children.
Council members serve three-year terms and are paid about $300 annually.