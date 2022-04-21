Two new Ocean View Town Council members will be sworn in at the Tuesday, April 26, council reorganizational meeting, at 6 p.m., in Ocean View Town Hall.
Outgoing council members Frank Twardzik, representing District 2, and Bruce White, representing District 1, will be presented with plaques of appreciation and Town Solicitor Dennis Shrader will swear in new council members Colleen Twardzik, replacing her husband as the District 2 council representative, and Steve Cobb, assuming the seat formerly held by White, who completed one three-term term.
White did not seek re-election. Twardzik, a retired Pennsylvania state trooper, was not eligible to run for a third consecutive term.
Officers on the five-member governing panel will also be chosen during the reorganizational meeting.
Colleen Twardzik told the Coastal Point that she will work to “see the Town continue in the direction it’s going.”
“We live in a beautiful small town. I would like to see things continue. Things are going well now. We have our beautiful John West Park. They have more and more events there than ever. This is the fourth year Ocean View has been named the safest town in Delaware. That is so exciting and one of the reasons we like this area. We feel safe living in Ocean View,” said Twardzik, a retired middle-school teacher who taught for 35 years and served as Family & Consumer Science Department chairwoman at her school.
She and her husband started vacationing and boating at the Indian River Marina in 1979.
“We both fell in love with the area and people, which led us to purchase land in the town of Ocean View in 1989. We built our dream home in 1991 and knew we would eventually retire and become full-time residents of Ocean View. Wanting to become informed citizens, we started attending the Ocean View Town Council meetings on a regular basis shortly after our vacation and retirement home was built. These meetings provided good insight into the local and state politics, especially Sussex County.
“We became friends with the local council members and eventually ran successful campaigns for several town residents that sought election to the town council. We also became involved in state politics and are currently the campaign managers for our 38th District state representative, Ron Gray. With my experience of attending every council meeting, workshops and SCAT meetings these past six years, I feel more than qualified to serve District 2. I have also served on the Town’s Board of Elections, as well as being an election challenger for every town election since 2009,” she said.
Praising Town staff, she said she believes a good citizen has the responsibility of staying informed.
Cobb said he places importance on “quality of life issues for our residents.”
“The council has done a great job, so I would like to see a strong continuation of that. It starts with a safe community and we are so blessed to have a strong police force. It’s important to make sure they, as well as all of the employees of the Town, have all the tools, funding and support they need to make sure any goods or services are always driven by the quality of life of our residents. That is so important,” Cobb said.
Concerning rapid development in Ocean View, Cobb said he is confident in the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and believes future growth must be “structured, and builders should be required to make sure they finish those communities, lock, stock and barrel, and not just leave them.”
“I think I would be a good addition to the council. My wife and I love our town. We have been here a long time, so we’ve seen it grow and we’ve seen so many changes,” he said.
Cobb, who recently retired from work as food and beverage director for the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel and Victoria’s restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, lives with his wife, Deborah, in a historic home built in 1873 near John West Park.
“Over the years, I’ve attended many council meetings and workshops. When I was food and beverage director, that position required me to spend an enormous amount of time at work, and I didn’t think I had time to devote to a council seat. I have since retired, as of Jan. 23, and I knew I wanted to run for council,” he said.
Cobb and his wife are the parents of a daughter, Melissa Goudy of Wilmington.
A native of Reading, Pa., who has lived in the Baltimore area, Portland and Maine, Cobb married his wife in 1983 and formerly worked as food and beverage director at Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort in Ocean City, Md.
At the April 12 council meeting, Ocean View Mayor John Reddington thanked White and Frank Twardzik for their dedication, and Cobb read a statement praising the outgoing council members, as well as Town staff.
Frank Twardzik told the Coastal Point he has enjoyed being a council member and is pleased “the Town has done extremely well, not because of me, but because of my fellow council members and the two mayors I worked under.”
“I have enjoyed it so much. There has been a lot of communication between council members. One thing we did is we talked to one another. None of us had an agenda. We agreed, whatever we do, we do for the best of the Town, not an individual or a group, but for the Town,” he said.
Twardzik originally suggested the Town ordinance to offer a 1-percent discount to residents who pay property taxes early and said there has been about 88-percent compliance.
“I looked at it as a way to give back to the residents a little bit,” he said.
White said he didn’t seek a second term so he and his wife, Barbara, can “free up our schedules as much as possible so we can plan more getaways as travel becomes more normal in the near future.”
“I’ve appreciated the experience of serving as the District 1 council member and working with Mayors Curran and Reddington and my council colleagues, who have been devoted to the welfare of Ocean View. It takes a village to run a town, and we are fortunate to have Town Manager [Carol] Houck, and so many dedicated employees and volunteers to help serve the Town’s residents as capably as possible. … Council members are civic-minded neighbors who have agreed to take a turn serving in this capacity, and the more of us who step up and offer our time and ideas, the better,” White said.
White, who is hard-of-hearing, started working with deaf students 50 years ago in Massachusetts. He lived in Prince George’s County, Md., while working as an English professor at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., for 30 years.
His wife vacationed at the Delaware shore from childhood, and the couple decided to retire in Ocean View 20 years ago.
“Candidates for office bring their lived experiences to public service, and I certainly support seeing a diversity of backgrounds at every level of government,” White said.