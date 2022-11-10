Ocean View Police Department Capt. Heath Hall, presenting the monthly police report to the Ocean View Town Council on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the absence of Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, pronounced the seventh annual Cops & Goblins event a great success.
Councilman Stephen Cobb called it “a phenomenal event for a small town” and said it energized the public.
“How wonderful to see all the cars and the people,” Cobb said, adding that John West Park is the town’s crown jewel.
“Cops & Goblins was the chief’s brainchild seven years ago, and it took on a life of its own. There is no stopping it now. It’s kind of like herding cats,” Hall said, laughing.
“It’s here to stay, and it’s a great event. We get so much positive feedback from it,” he said about the event, held Oct. 29 this year.
Town Manager Carol Houck called it “a resounding success” and thanked Hall, McLaughlin and all members of the police department.
“I appreciate the support of our other town employees in relationship to set-up, preparing the park facility and with the pumpkin-decorating portion of the event,” she said.
Houck said Cops & Goblins allowed town officials to “try out some of our improvements made over the past year.”
“I am very pleased to confirm that our new sidewalks leading to the park were heavily used and provided a much safer situation. … The new parking lot at 33 West Avenue was packed, giving justification for our purchase of the land and making the improvements to it,” she said.
Also during his report, Hall said volunteers logged 207 hours during October, and all officers had participated in a review of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre. The police department hosted naloxone training. Recruit Dylan Murphy began police academy training on Oct. 9.
New K9 to arrive in 2023
Replying to a question from Cobb, Hall said a second K9 police dog is expected to join the force next year.
“We have the grant, and we are waiting for it to be awarded,” Hall said.
In October, the Ocean View Council approved the purchase of two new dogs. Hardy, the OVPD’s dual-trained patrol/drug-detecting K9 for the past several years, will retire. The cost for the single-purpose, pre-trained drug-detecting dog is $11,495, and the cost to replace Hardy and buy a dual-trained dog is $15,645.
McLaughlin obtained grants to pay for the dogs.
Funds for single-purpose dog are from the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes, and $15,000 for the other dog is from a grant from the Delaware Criminal Justice Council. The remaining $645 is from a grant from the FOP Lodge 16.
The dogs will arrive pre-trained and will be both be purchased from Tarheel Canine Training Inc. in Sanford, N.C.
McLaughlin told the council Hardy’s replacement will be a German shepherd or shepherd mix, and the single-purpose dog will be a golden retriever, able to interact with the public.
“Patrol dogs are trained to bite, but we don’t get a lot of PR use out of them. We are getting a golden retriever and thinking about training this dog as a therapy-type dog as well. We can walk into the elementary schools, we can bring the dog here to the park, in addition to having a trained narcotics dog, and get the added benefit of community outreach,” McLaughlin had told the council.
Hardy is also from Tarheel, and the company is reputable and has a history of working with police agencies, McLaughlin said.
Town manager’s report
Houck, while presenting her monthly report to the council, said the Old Town Holiday Market, Tree Lighting & Trail of Lights is planned for 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at John West Park.
The Indian River High School Choir and Notes on the Beach will perform holiday favorites. Vendors will sell gifts, and Boy Scout Troop 281 will be cooking hotdogs, hamburgers and roasted chestnuts. There will be train rides through the park, a winter maze and holiday craft project for children.
Santa Claus will arrive, and at dusk the movie “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland” will be shown.
The trail of lights and tree will remain lit until 9 p.m. every evening until the new year, Houck said.
Planning for 2023 events
Several events are already planned for 2023, including the Fire & Ice Festival, Jan. 27 to 29, Spring Fling on May 6 and the Summer Concert Series with shows by the bands Glass Onion, Hot Sauce, Over Time and Monkee Paw, on June 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Fall Classic Movies will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 15 and 22.
Cops & Goblins is planned for Saturday, Oct. 28, and the 2023 Old Town Holiday Market, Tree Lighting & Trail of Lights is planned for Saturday, Nov. 25.
Also during her report to the council, Houck said there was a ribboncutting for the new bocce ball courts at John West Park on Nov. 4. The public may play bocce ball at the park, free of charge.
Planning, Zoning & Development report
Director of Planning, Zoning & Development Ken Cimino, while presenting his monthly report to the council, announced that DelDOT will install a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at Central Avenue and the Assawoman Canal Trail crossing this month. It is like the traffic control device on Fred Hudson Road at the trail crossing, he said.
A traffic study has started along West Avenue to determine the effectiveness of the streetscape project “as it relates to speed along the segment between Route 26 and Oakwood Avenue,” he said.
The study will include cut-through traffic from Route 26 to Central Avenue and ways to mitigate it, he said.
Cimino also said sidewalk repairs along Woodland Avenue, between Central and Route 26, were completed on Sept. 29. Drainage pipe inspection in the Hunters Run Community was completed this fall.
The parking lot at 33 West Avenue should be finished this week, once all the trees and shrubs are in, he said.