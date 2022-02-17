Longtime Ocean View resident Stephen Cobb has filed to run for the Ocean View Town Council, representing District 1. That seat is now held by Councilman Bruce White, who is not seeking a second three-year term.
Cobb, 67, who lives with his wife, Deborah, in an historic home built in 1873 near John West Park, recently retired from work as food and beverage director for Victoria’s restaurant at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.
“Over the years, I’ve attended many council meetings and workshops. When I was food and beverage director, that position required me to spend an enormous amount of time at work, and I didn’t think I had time to devote to a council seat. I have since retired, as of Jan. 23, and I knew I wanted to run for council,” he said.
“I think the quality-of-life issues for our residents is most important. The council has done a great job, so I would like to see a strong continuation of that. It starts with a safe community, and we are so blessed to have a strong police force. It’s important to make sure they, as well as all of the employees of the Town, have all the tools, funding and support they need to make sure any goods or services are always driven by the quality-of-life of our residents. That is so important,” Cobb said.
Concerning rapid development in Ocean View, Cobb said he is confident in the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and believes future growth must be “structured, and builders should be required to make sure they finish those communities, lock, stock and barrel, and not just leave them.”
“I think I would be a good addition to the council. My wife and I love our town. We have been here a long time, so we’ve seen it grow and we’ve seen so many changes,” he said.
Cobb and his wife are the parents of a daughter, Melissa Goudy of Wilmington. Her father proudly relayed that she is a true Delaware woman, having attended Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View, Selbyville Middle School and Indian River High School, then earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Delaware.
A native of Reading, Pa., who has lived in the Baltimore area, as well as Portland, Maine, Cobb married his wife in 1983, and formerly worked as food and business director at Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort in Ocean City, Md.
Currently chairman of the Ocean View Board of Elections, Cobb will resign that position to campaign for a council seat.
The deadline to file for election is 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The election will be on Saturday, April 9.
Candidates must be at least 18, United States citizens, residents of Ocean View for at least one year and residents of the district they are running to represent. Twice-yearly compensation, paid in April and October, is $604.52 for mayor and $452.87 for each council member.
Those interested can call (302) 539-9797, ext. 101, for more information.