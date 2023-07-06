More than a dozen area residents learned how to be prepared and to assist others in case of a crisis, during recent Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training at the Ocean View Police Department.
A total of 14 students — including Ocean View Mayor John Reddington, council members from South Bethany and Millville, and representatives from local churches — were trained in fire safety, light search-and-rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations on June 21 and 22.
“We want you to be safe and for your family to be safe. Once that is accomplished, you can help your neighbors, then there are layers after that. If something major happened, the chief would say, ‘I need hands. I need bodies,’” said CERT trainer Ed Donnelly, who also volunteers at the police department. “The chief would be able to operate the program. We would then send out notifications, ‘If you can, please show up to help,’ and they would help with minor injuries or injuries overall.
“If there’s an emergency, EMTs come, yes, but volunteers can help by pairing them with EMTs to assist. So if you have four paramedics and four EMTS, plus those who are CERT-trained, now you have 16 people who could assist with search-and-rescue or minor first-aid — whatever is needed — everything from simple traffic, crowd control, stepping in to assist,” Donnelly explained.
“It’s so important, because we have to realize we cannot always depend on the rapidness of services in our community. They are great at what they do, and we are never going to say they are not. But in a major situation there are not enough hands to handle everything, so the more people we can pull, the more people who are prepared to help themselves and their neighbors, the better off we are going to be,” Donnelly said.
At a recent town council meeting, Town Manager Carol Houck announced CERT was being reactivated locally. She noted that the concept was developed by the Los Angeles Fire Department in 1985 to train civilians to meet immediate needs during area-wide emergencies. It became a national program in 1993.
“The program took a hit during COVID, between not being able to get together for training and drills, along with a ton of staff changes at the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, we were sort of leaderless for a while,” Donnelly said. OVPD Chief Ken McLaughlin “saw a CERT emblem on my pickup truck, and he said he wanted to get this going again. I had to chuckle a little bit,” he added, recalling an officer quoted in a Coastal Point article as saying McLaughlin had volunteered him to get involved in Special Olympics.
“That seems to be a common thing with the chief — not that it’s a bad thing. He sees talent or drive in certain people, and he says, ‘OK I’m going to push you a little bit. If I push you too much, go ahead and squeal. If I’m not pushing you too much, go for it.’ So the chief asked me to get it up and running,” Donnelly said.
Another free CERT course is planned for Thursday, July 13, and a third one will be offered in August, if needed. The courses are free, but registration is required. Contact Donnelly at Donnelly.ovpd.cert@gmail.com for more information or to register.