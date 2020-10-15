In response to an ordinance passed by the Ocean View Town Council last month, the non-profit group Cats Around Town Society (CATS) will host a peaceful march at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, in front of the Town’s administrative offices on Central Avenue.
“We will have our posters. We want to ask them, ‘Is this how you want to spend your Ocean View tax money?’ It costs $118 to take a cat to get euthanized, or it’s $53 at the SPCA to get it sterilized and vaccinated for rabies,” said Nancy Ward of CATS.
At the Sept. 8 town council meeting, council members voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will increase the fine for feeding or harboring non-domesticated dogs or feral cats from $25 to $100. The motion was made by Councilman Bruce White during the second reading of the ordinance intended to control the animals some neighbors complain use their yards as litter boxes and sleep in their cars.
But Ward, this week, said CATS and the town council really have the same goal — to reduce the feral cat population.
“Our mission statement is to reduce the over-population of these cats. That’s the first thing out of the gate, and when I read about this ban, I said, ‘Their goal is our goal, too.’ We’re just going about it with TNVR, which has been worldwide scientifically proven,” she said, referring to the strategy of trapping, neutering, vaccinating and releasing the animals.
But feeding and trapping feral cats puts volunteers in “a tough situation,” said Ward, who lives in South Bethany and has had police officers knocking on her door, asking if she is feeding the cats.
“It’s very uncomfortable,” she said, but the rewards are great, as many cats are trapped, neutered and given their shots, thereby keeping them healthy and reducing future litters.
Ward said she hopes the march will get town officials, who she said she planned to invite, to change the ordinance.
“We want them to put in TNVR and, with that, that we can feed in order to trap. Without the feral colony feeder, trapping is not going to happen,” she said.
Ward noted that she had written a letter to the editor of the Coastal Point, spoken at a town council meeting, written letters to council members and delivered information to each of them.
“Now that the ordinance has been passed, I hope it will change. If feral cat colony feeders stop feeding, we will have sick and hungry cats who are unvaccinated. That’s a big part of what we do: we make sure every cat has been vaccinated for rabies. But, with this ordinance, now we’re going to have a whole generation — and three months is a generation for a cat — being more visible. You are going to see so many more cats now that are unvaccinated,” she said.
“Feeding bans don’t work. It has been proven scientifically it doesn’t work, because it’s in opposition to trap-and-neuter,” she said.