Ocean View residents will vote for mayor on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Town Hall on West Avenue.
Candidates for mayor are incumbent Mayor John Reddington, running for a second, three-year term, and challenging newcomer Randy Robust.
Dick Jennison and Joseph “Jay” Tyminski were scheduled to run for the District 3 seat being vacated by Councilman Tom Maly, who is ineligible to run again, because he has served two consecutive three-year terms. Jennison announced he was dropping out of the race on Wednesday, April 5, meaning Tyminski will take that seat.
Newly elected council members will be sworn in at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at Town Hall.
Other council members are Stephen Cobb, District 1, term expiring April 2025; Colleen Twardzik, District 2, term expiring April 2025; and Don Walsh, District 4, term expiring April 2024.
Coastal Point asked the candidates three questions: What qualifications do you bring to this race?; What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?; and What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
We are including Tyminski’s responses to the Q&A so Ocean View voters know what they are getting in their new council member, but starting with the mayoral candidates, in alphabetical order:
Mayor John Reddington
1.What qualifications do you bring to this race?
I have been the mayor of Ocean View for the past three years. Before that I spent five years on Ocean View’s Board of Adjustments and also was a volunteer with the police department for seven years.
2.What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?
I want to make sure the quality of life for Ocean View residents improves. And I plan to do that with the following. I want to see the recently purchased property on the corner of Muddy Neck and Double Bridges roads developed into Berzins Natural Area and Park, with walking trails and scenic boardwalk overlooks.
I want to see our streetscape projects of sidewalks surrounding John West Park completed so that pedestrians are provided a safe way to walk to our popular Town Park.
I want to work with DNREC in developing another park so people can have access to the waterway for picnics, fishing, relaxing and other activities.
I want to continue to support our public safety projects to ensure the Town of Ocean View remains the best place to live.
And I want to continue to provide opportunities for our residents to enjoy living in the best and safest town in Delaware by addressing all the issues in our Comprehensive Plan.
3.What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
I am a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. I have a master of science degree and economics degree from Purdue University. I served as a foreign service officer for 25 years working in 70 countries.
After government service, I founded a strategic planning company that worked with Fortune 500 companies to expand international trade.
I am married for 50 years to Mary Reddington. We have two children and six grandchildren.
Candidate Randy Robust
1.What qualifications do you bring to the race?
I have held a variety of positions throughout my life including sales manager for a multi-million-dollar bakery supply company, stock broker, compliance officer and financial advisor. My work experience has given me the opportunity to be a leader, build solid relationships with colleagues and consumers and give guidance to others making important financial decisions. I have critical thinking skills, which enable me to make reliable judgments based on genuine facts.
2.What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win the seat?
The Town of Ocean View has been declared the safest town in Delaware many times for a reason. In my opinion, the chief of police along with our great police officers have made it so. That is why as mayor I will ensure our officers have the tools they need to maintain their safety as well as the safety and well-being of the town’s residents.
3.What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
I am an easy-going man with a good sense of humor. I enjoy dining out, reading and a good movie. My wife and I will celebrate our 46th anniversary and my birthday on the same day in April. Throughout my life, I have followed certain principles to guide me. My family comes first, treat others as you want to be treated and always do the right thing even if it does not benefit you.
Candidate Joseph “Jay” Tyminski
1.What qualifications do you bring to this race?
My professional and personal background makes me the right choice for the Ocean View Town Council’s District 3 seat.
Although I am now retired, my professional experience for major companies would be an asset for the city. Also, since retiring to my forever home here in Ocean View, I understand the concerns of our longtime residents, recent transplants and those who own their second homes here.
Since transplanting my heart from Harford County, Md., to Ocean View in 2018, I purposely became involved in our community. I became the chairman of the McCabe Ditch Tax Association three years ago. At the same time, I became the initial president of the Ocean View Beach Club community’s HOA. Over the past two years, I have been a member of the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
These three positions have given me a first-hand look at the needs of our town and a pathway to working with our residents. It’s also given me a keen eye to the desires of local and national builders and developers.
Couple that with my professional background as an engineer with a focus on the environmental impact of development on the earth, air and water. I am also the former president of the Unilever Credit Union. Thus, I’ve either led or developed numerous safety and environmental programs that had a positive impact on thousands of people over several decades.
2.What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?
We need to contain growth while also pulling our community together. It’s no secret that our town has changed dramatically over the past decade. We’ve grown rapidly. Some would say too rapidly. And while I realize that I am part of that growth, I want to help find the solution for our future.
You may not know that our town no longer has any available buildable lots. All open lots have been awarded building permits. Now, some of that construction has not yet begun.
That said, we can’t turn back the clock. But we can keep an eye on what future development looks like. We can oversee the permitting process and require lower density and improved parking; we can ensure that there are more sidewalks and walking and bicycle trails. There are sections in our town where due to lack of sidewalks, residents must use our streets for their daily exercise strolls. That’s simply wrong.
We will fight overcrowding. I am ready to work hard to make sure that our town’s growing pains don’t ruin its small-town feel.
I would be an advocate for our entire town. Not just for my street, not my planned development of Ocean View Beach Club, but the entire town. We have something special here.
3.What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
My wife, Andrea, and our dog, Rosie, live in Ocean View Beach Club. My wife and I enjoy puzzles and pickleball. We enjoy playing trivia at local restaurants with our friends; I love to tinker with my 1970 Barracuda.
We are forever transplants to this wonderful town. At 69, I’ve enjoyed a full life. There’s nothing that I enjoy more than giving back to our community. I’ve attempted to do that since moving here. I will work tirelessly to make our town a wonderful place to enjoy life.