The new chief of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe is an energetic man with ambitious goals, including being sure upcoming renovations of both the Nanticoke Indian Museum and the Community Center — both near Millsboro — are completed.
Chief Avery “Leaving Tracks” Johnson will be at the museum on Friday, Feb. 3, to greet U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) when he visits to see both buildings.
“We got a federal grant toward the museum project. We bring something unique to the table so, hopefully, the leadership will continue to feel that way and we will continue to move forward. There is a lot that comes with our history. It’s not just going out and seeing performers. We have these two facilities — the museum and community center — that are important, and we need to keep running,” Johnson told the Coastal Point during a recent conversation.
“It’s important that we preserve our history and revive our language that was lost,” he said, so he’s looking forward to the upcoming publication of a children’s book about the Nanticoke language.
“It will benefit the youth. It is written so they can learn there, but adults can learn from it, too,” he said.
The Nanticoke language isn’t difficult to learn, he said, “but like any other language, you have to practice pronunciation of the words. And that is hard at times, but the book with have a CD with it to show you how to pronounce those words,” he said.
“I would also like to see a nice Nanticoke Memorial Indian Park with walking trails, to tell our history, with things written in our language and in English. We have something designed,” he said. It is planned to be on 31 acres obtained through the Conservation Fund.
The 61-year-old, who has homes in both Rehoboth Beach and Landenberg, Pa., succeeds former chief Natosha Carmine, a Millsboro native who was elected the tribe’s first female chief in 2016. Chiefs serve two-year terms.
Also a native of Millsboro, Johnson assumed the position of chief on Jan. 1. He has been involved in tribal leadership, with roles including assistant chief, tribal councilman, powwow coordinator, budget chairman and grant writer, and he spoke with enthusiasm when he was quoted in a news release issued by the tribal leadership.
“My goal is to continue to infuse fresh thought and renewed energy in collaboration with our tribal council and membership. However, I will always start with what is most important, an intense focus on our members — our youth, our elders, our community — and sustainability now and into the future. When I joined the Nanticoke leadership, I was drawn to the idea of working with a team of individuals that could change people’s lives and improve all aspects of our tribal community. What I found was so much more than what I’d ever imagined,” he said.
As chief, his duties will include working with museum and Community Center employees, identifying and meeting members’ needs, working on the treasurer’s report, attending tribal meetings, and contacting state, local and federal officials.
“We have a nonstop schedule of performances throughout the tri-state area, and some of the performers travel to states in the western part of the United States. We have a lot of events that go on. And, of course, we are planning for the powwow,” he said.
It takes about six months to organize the popular annual September event that draws 15,000 to 20,000 guests each year.
A former Delmarva Power employee, who now works in management for the Exelon Company, Johnson lives with his wife, Laura, and his 90-year-old mother, Sarah Johnson, whose name in the native language is Stump.
“We are very fond of our elders, and my mother is a big part of our family,” said Johnson. He and his wife don’t have children.
“For years, a lot of history has been miswritten or misrepresented. We look forward to telling our story and being able to present it not only in our words but when we complete our renovations. We want that to be more interactive, like virtual reality, to take you back and see what it was like, to actually feel it. We want to do that outside of our community as well, for adults, elders, retired visitors coming to Sussex County.
“It’s a huge opportunity for individuals to learn more about our history. With all of the growth of population, some people are looking at that as unfortunate. But you can look at the glass as being half-full or you can look at it as the glass being half-empty,” Johnson reasoned,
“I prefer to look at it as half-full. This gives us an opportunity to inform those people and educate those people.”