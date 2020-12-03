The Lord Baltimore Lions membership meeting was held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Grotto Pizza on Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach. The meeting was held with limited attendance due to safety and health restrictions because of the COVID-19 virus. The highlight of the meeting for those able to attend was the opportunity to welcome two new members to the Lord Baltimore Lions Club.
PDG Karl Gude, first vice-president for the Lord Baltimore Lions, conducted the induction ceremony and outlined for all fellow Lions present the obligation of membership, according to Lions Club International.
The new members inducted into service as Lions included Tim Smith, sponsored by Lion Bob Wisgirda, and Ken Harrison, sponsored by Lion Ken Phillips. Following this special ceremony, both new members, Lion Tim and Lion Ken, were welcomed by fellow Lions with enthusiasm and applause.
In January 2021, the Lord Baltimore Lions Club will begin a 75th year of service to the communities of Ocean View, Bethany Beach, Clarksville, Millville, Frankford and Dagsboro. The club is growing and any adult men and women interested in being part of a dynamic service organization are welcomed to learn about the Lord Baltimore Lions by visiting the club website at www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or contacting Lion Secretary Janet at (302) 537-5175.