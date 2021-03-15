Following the execution of the annual Thanksgiving for Thousands and Christmas for Thousands in 2020, Mountaire Farms announced this week that it will continue the tradition of packing meal boxes for families in need this Easter holiday.
Volunteers are being encouraged to sign up now to help the effort reach its goal of 3,000 boxes.
“This event will look a little different this year as a result of the measures we are taking to honor social distancing protocol and keep our volunteers and our community safe,” organizers noted.
Each box is packed in an assembly-line fashion at Mountaire’s facility at 55 Hosier Street in Selbyville. Packing for the Easter for Thousands effort is set for March 30, between 8 a.m. and noon. Volunteer slots are limited, so people 16 or older are being encouraged to sign up now.
“This year we will be introducing a new ‘Spring’ menu, which includes corn, peas and carrots, yams, applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy and brownie mix and, of course, a Mountaire roaster,” they said.
“We encourage groups to volunteer and make this a fun way to give back as a team! None of this would be possible without the help of our dedicated volunteers.”
In order to meet social distancing requirements, there will be limited numbers of volunteer positions. They will be working in an outdoor warehouse, with the doors open to allow for proper ventilation, and there will be no heaters. Volunteers should be sure to dress according. Those who have a T-shirt from a previous year are being encouraged to wear it. Volunteers should also bring a mask and gloves, of course.
Volunteers must be at least 16 and must pre-register.
For more information about volunteering, email zevans@mountaire.com.