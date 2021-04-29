Millville’s newest town council member moved to Sussex County after a career that included owning a pharmacies and photography labs, as well as radio advertising work.
Robert Wisgirda and his wife, Betty, bought their home in Millville By the Sea a dozen years ago and moved there permanently four years ago, ready to enjoy retiree life after busy careers. Wisgirda soon found himself involved in the homeowner’s association for Sand Dollar Village, located within the master-planned community.
“They were begging for people to serve,” he said.
That, he said, was his first experience with HOAs, and, he said, “I learned a lot.”
Wisgirda said he initially decided to throw his hat in the ring for Millville Town Council earlier this year when it appeared there would again be no election, as had been the case since 2009.
“I’m a firm believer in term limits,” he said.
But before the election, then-council member Peter Michel dropped out of the running, so with no other candidates, Wisgirda just moved into the vacant seat.
A native of Brockton, Mass., Wisgirda followed in his father’s footsteps and after graduating from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy joined his father at the Brockton Pharmacy. When his father retired in 1978, Wisgirda took over the business.
He would later sell the business and transition to sales for a division of Mallingckrodt Pharmaceuticals.
“That was an interesting period,” he said, during which he got to know quite a few doctors. Then, he said, he learned of a pharmacy for sale “the next town over,” in West Bridgewater, and he bought it, renaming it Medicine Man Pharmacy.
He said he named it so after the tradition of medicine men as tribal community leaders, inspired by tales he heard from a college professor of the use of medicinal plants by tribal communities he visited.
As a young person, the child of “old country” Lithuanian parents and grandparents, Wisgirda said, he developed an interest in American history, and eventually, politics. He became interested in a group for youths interested in politics being organized by a then-actor named Ronald Reagan, called Young Conservatives of America.
Wisgirda’s work in Republican politics over the years led to an invitation to Reagan’s inauguration, he said. Having worked on a number of campaigns in Massachusetts, he had opportunities to rub elbows with some of the state’s most prominent politicians, he said.
He said he became involved in Lions Club as a young man, recalling his father taking him to his first meeting when he went to work for him. That organization’s focus on community service, he said, shaped his adult life. Since moving to Millville, he has become a member of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club.
Service, and caring for others in general, Wisgirda said, has been part of him his entire life. Having grown up with a disabled brother, he learned early the concept of caring.
“It becomes part of you,” he said.
While he is new at his Millville council position, even having been named secretary immediately upon being sworn in, he has been learning as he goes.
“I ask a lot of questions,” he said.
“I have a lot of respect for the entire staff,” Wisgirda said.
One of the things Wisgirda would like to focus on during his time on the council, he said, is addressing what he believes is a crucial need for volunteers, specifically in the area of emergency services. He would like, he said, to see something like the Citizens Emergency Response Team, which he was involved with in Massachusetts, started up in his new hometown. He said such a group used to exist but became inactive over the years, and he would like to see it restarted. Volunteers could be used in a variety of capacities during emergency situations ranging from natural disasters to bioterrorism, he said.
Wisgirda said his major concern is what he sees as a lack of planning for potential emergencies, saying, “You know what they say: Failure to plan is planning to fail.”
He said he would love to tap into the rich resources in his new community, including retired healthcare professionals and others with years of experience in related fields.
As a part of the leadership of Millville, he said, he sees the growth of the community, and the influx of new residents, and said he hopes that “people stop and think why did they move down here” and help to keep those things from getting lost in the growth that is bringing more homes and fewer green areas.