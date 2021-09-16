The Millville Town Council, with only two council members voting, this week approved final plans for a 35-home section of Millville By the Sea, at its Tuesday, Sept. 14, meeting.
Because they live in Millville By the Sea, Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza and Council Secretary Robert Wisgirda abstained from voting on plans for the community formerly known as Village 7, now known as Schooner Cove.
Since Council Member Steve Maneri was absent from the meeting due to an out-of-town family commitment, that left Treasurer Barbara Ryer and Mayor Ron Belinko to vote on the proposed plans. The official vote was 2-0 with the two abstentions.
Town Solicitor Seth Thompson explained that the vote was legal, since the meeting itself had a quorum with four of five members present, even though only two voted.
Schooner Cove will consist of single-family attached homes, which will be located east of the large stormwater retention pond along Route 17, adjacent to Burbage Road. The entrance will be an existing entrance off of Endless Summer Drive.
The Millville Planning & Zoning Commission had recommended that the council approve the plans, by a vote of 3-0, with members Cathy Scheck and Timothy Roe abstaining because they, too, live in Millville By the Sea.
The council added to its approval a requirement, per the planning commission’s recommendation, that a sign be placed on the right hand side of the Schooner Cove entrance, and included the change in the name in the approved plans.