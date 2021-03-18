The Millville Planning & Zoning Commission on Thursday, March 11, heard plans for a new storage building, parking lot expansion and improvements for Banks Wine & Spirits.
The store sits at the western edge of the Millville Town Center shopping complex and in front of the Villas at Cedar Cove residential community.
Jeff Clark of Land Tech Land Planning of Ocean View represented the Banks family, owners of the store, in a preliminary meeting with the commission, ahead of submission of preliminary site plans for the project. The improvements were first presented to the Town in 2015, at which time Clark addressed concerns from residents of the Cedar Cove community about potential impacts on stormwater ponds adjacent to both the store and the homes.
Clark said the site has changed very little since the store opened in 2003.
Millville Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. said he had reviewed the plans twice, and that all of his comments have been addressed in the plan presented on March 11. He said the liquor store was initially approved as a non-conforming site, and that the site meets current setback requirements and is thus considered a legal non-conforming site.
The plans call for the stormwater pond adjoining the residential development to be abandoned, Clark said, adding that when he returns to the Planning & Zoning Commission with preliminary site, plans, “we will have a very detailed answer” regarding plans for dealing with stormwater.
In answer to a question from Commissioner Glen Faden regarding delivery trucks at the store, Clark said that, typically, deliveries would be done during daylight hours and that he did not expect trucks to be parked in the lot overnight.
After the parking lot expansion, there will be 53 parking spots at the liquor store. A new keg cooler and covered dumpster will also be added.
Clark also said “existing vegetation” will remain at the edge of the property, and agreed to make a solid vinyl fence part of the plans, in response to concerns about headlights from the store’s expanded parking lot affecting nearby homes.
New entrance and exit configurations, Clark said, will “address some vehicle and pedestrian issues” in the current arrangement. Customers would now have three options for getting in and out of the lot, he said, and there will be a separate entry and exit for delivery trucks that is “a safe distance from busy Town Center Drive traffic,” Clark said.
After Clark explained the new entrance and exit configuration, Commissioner Tim Roe suggested signs be erected explaining the new traffic pattern.
“I think that’s a great idea,” Clark said.
The plans call for no new signs, and any new lighting will face downward.
If the plan is approved, it will also formalize the combining of two existing parcels into one parcel.