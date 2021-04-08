The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission on Thursday, April 8, is expected to announce its recommendation about whether to allow 200 apartments to be built at the intersection of Railway and Old Mill roads near Millville.
The matter is listed under Old Business on the agenda for the 3 p.m. meeting, to be held in Room 540, Carter Partnership Center at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown. The meeting will also be streamed live at https://sussexcountyde.gov/council-chamber-broadcast.
After P&Z members announce their recommendation, they will refer the matter to the Sussex County Council for a decision. The request is for a conditional use of land permit in a General Residential District.
At the March 25 hearing on the matter, P&Z Commission members listened to dozens of reasons the apartments shouldn’t be built from 6 p.m. until nearly 11 p.m. but nobody spoke in favor.
Among speakers was a woman who compared overdevelopment in the county to a cancer that will continue to grow simply because residents want to say they live at the beach and several who said their peace and quality of life are being compromised because of too much development.
Tom Goglia, representing the Evans Farm Watch Group, was at the meeting, at Delaware Technical Community College, a more spacious venue, calling the proposed apartment complex “the wrong development in the wrong place at the wrong time” especially since traffic is heavy now and when beach traffic arrives this summer, drivers will sit at some intersections for five traffic light cycles before being able to turn, he said.
Several weeks ago, Goglia told Coastal Point the Bay Forest residential community, where he lives and near the proposed development, has about 900 homes. “They are proposing to build apartment units in a neighborhood that is largely two-story, individual homes. It sits in the middle of everything and it will create traffic, pollution, stormwater issues,” Goglia said.
The proposed development is 90 feet from Goglia’s home.
“It will add 400 more cars to the area, kids going to school,” he said.
“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it,” another opponent said.
Others worried about their property values being affected.
Attorney David Hutt of the Morris James law firm in Georgetown, representing the developer, Linder and Company, said the proposal is for 17 buildings containing 200 units, with the entrance off Old Mill Road. A looped parking lot would connect all buildings. There would be a large area in the middle of the buildings that is undeveloped and an interior sidewalk, giving residents a large area to walk and participate in activities, plus traditional sidewalk on the outside.
Single-story garages would be across the street, so every unit would have a garage.
There is a proposed 30-foot landscape buffer around the perimeter and 3.6 acres of wooded wetlands that would remain undisturbed and be part of that buffer, Hutt said.
Stormwater management is proposed along Railway Avenue. Across the street, there is a farm house and chicken coop, which would be removed and replaced with a maintenance building. Older buildings have asbestos, but Hutt said it would be abated during removal.
Apartments would be annually leased, with rent ranging from $1,300 to $1,900 monthly, with a maximum of two people per bedroom. The number of apartments would be equal to 113 single-family homes, he said.