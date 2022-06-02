Millville’s Evans Park is getting some shade — the good kind.
The Gardeners by the Sea Garden Club has begun placement of 23 native trees in the 5-acre park, a project funded by a $5,000 grant from the Delaware Urban & Community Forestry Service. The Town of Millville and the garden club provided matching funds to complete the funding for the project.
At a short program on Tuesday, May 31, in the Community Center at Evans Park, Gardeners by the Sea Community Projects Chairwoman Maureen Eisenhart said the project was initiated by the group’s founder, Lisa Arni, who brought it to then-Vice President Maryanne Green and Eisenhart, both of whom embraced the project.
Eisenhart also credited Millville Town Manager Deborah Botchie and Mayor Ronald Belinko with supporting the project from the beginning, as well as Town Clerk Wendy Mardini and Code & Building Official Eric Evans.
Once the grant was awarded, Eisenhart said, the club worked closely with Delaware Forest Service Urban Forester Taryn Davidson and Urban Forestry Director Kesha Braunskill to ensure grant rules were followed and tree requirements were met.
Donna Price, communications coordinator at East Coast Garden Center, secured the 23 trees for the site, Eisenhart said.
“This was not an easy task, as multiple wholesalers had to be contacted and State-approved substitutions were required,” she said.
Price also guided the installation of watering equipment for the trees. RSC Landscaping, a division of East Coast Garden Center, is completing the planting project for the garden club, which included treating the soil to lower its pH so the trees can thrive.
“Y’all have set a very high bar for other garden clubs” with the Evans Park project, Price said.
Club President Alva Hutchison said the grant and the resulting project are “a fine example of a partnership of state and local government and a non-profit organization.”
The trees planted in the park will be of nine native species — American holly, Alta Southern magnolia, Blue Ice cypress, crape myrtle, red bud, river birch, white swamp oak, sweet bay magnolia and fringe tree.
“Native plants and trees help preserve our ecosystem,” Hutchison said, adding that many insects, birds and animals depend on native trees for shelter and food, and that they also support pollinators.
“Continuing to plant native trees preserves our local natural heritage,” Hutchison said. Biodiversity — planting a range of trees to invite birds and butterflies — will attract birds and butterflies to the new park. The Town’s recent decision to join the national Mayors for Monarchs program has also resulted in the creation of a butterfly garden alongside the stormwater pond in the park.
Belinko said the project is “very exciting. The park is getting a lot of attention,” he said. Pointing to projects like the Gardeners by the Sea initiative and the Mayors for Monarchs program, Belinko said, “That’s what’s going to make the park special.”
State Rep. Ronald Gray (R-38th) was also on hand to celebrate the project. He said Evans Park, which opened in 2021, was “already a real jewel,” and the addition of the native trees will only make it better. “As these plantings from this garden club go forward, it’s even going to be a bigger thing. … It’s nothing but growth around us,” he said.
“With all the growth we have in this area, I’m just so happy that you’ve taken this space and identified it,” and built the park, Gray said. He also lauded the Town for its recent purchase of adjoining property.