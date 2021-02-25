Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission has reviewed a revised master plan for the Millville By the Sea community and has sent it to the town council with a recommendation that it be approved.
The revised plan addresses changes to Millville By the Sea’s various communities over the 15-year history of the large project, with emphasis on entrances into the communities from exterior roads.
Since 2019, the state Department of Transportation has reduced the number of entrances from 26 to 20.
The new plan also includes Peninsula Village and Sea Breeze Village, the two newest sections of Millville By the Sea to be in the pipeline for development. It also shows the location of other area projects, such as Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Health Campus — which although located within the Millville By the Sea Master Planned Community, is not part of the community itself.
The Master Planned Community zoning designation gives developers different options for configuring homes and open space that in other types of zoning.
Ron Sutton of Civil Engineering Associates represented Millville By the Sea at the Feb. 18 meeting. He showed the commission a series of maps that indicate everything from the boundaries and configurations of each individual community in the development to vehicular traffic configurations and walking/bicycle paths.
Commissioner Tim Roe, who excused himself from voting because he lives in Millville By the Sea, questioned Sutton on whether the current owner of the remaining undeveloped land, Ardent Companies, intends to increase the number of amenities within the communities, particularly as development shifts to the west side of Roxana Road (Route 17).
Rod Hart, representing Ardent, said during the virtual meeting that the most recent community within Millville By the Sea, currently called Village 7, is too small, at 33 units, to support its own amenities. Hart said the company had just “rolled out” an amenities survey to Millville By the Sea residents and that they would be reviewing the results and implementing suggestions “as the villages move forward.”
Planning Commission Chairman Pat Plocek said he shares Roe’s concerns about amenities, saying the large “lifestyle center” multipurpose building is “way overused,” according to residents he has spoken with.
He asked about amenities on the west side of Roxana Road.
“You should be looking at Villages 3 and 4 and trying to create something on the other side of the roadway,” Plocek said.
Roe also asked about plans for “mixed-use” commercial space within the community.
“There was supposed to be commercial and professional mixed use for this development. I don’t really see that happening,” he said.
Sutton, who said he has been involved with Millville By the Sea since 2005 — when plans called for 30 to 40 acres of commercial space, with square footage in the “hundreds of thousands” — told Roe that when the development changed hands, commercial space was reduced to 10 acres, which is where it still stands.
The revised MPC will be discussed and possibly voted on by the town council at its next meeting, on March 9. The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold its next meeting on March 11. The revised MPC plans can be reviewed on the town’s website, at www.millville.delaware.gov, under the Planning and Zoning Agenda heading.
Sutton said plans for commercial space should be shaping up in the coming months, and Hart added that “it will definitely be mixed-use, and we’re excited about it.”
Town Planner Andrew Lyons Jr. clarified that, while the Beebe complex and the planned assisted-living project adjacent to it are being developed separately, they are still considered “employment centers” within the Millville By the Sea Master Planned Community.