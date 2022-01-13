A new shopping center is set to be constructed off Route 26 in Millville, with the town council’s approval Tuesday, Jan. 11, of final site plans for the project, to be called Millville Square.
The 2.5-acre site is located across from the existing strip shopping center that includes Al Casapulla’s Subs & Steaks. Brad Absher, owner of the property, told the council that he plans 13 units, with each unit measuring 2,000 square feet. The units will be spread out over three buildings, which an artist’s rendering shows to be constructed in a coastal-style architecture.
Absher submitted plans to the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission in 2019, he said, because he “felt that there was going to be a need” for more retail space in Millville to serve the town’s growing population. The commission, in July 2019, unanimously recommended the town council grant approval for the project. The property is already zoned C-1 (commercial), so no rezoning was required.
The plans also call for outdoor eating areas, as well as a play area for children, Absher said. A father of young children himself, he told the council that he envisions Millville Square to be “somewhere where you can take your family” to enjoy time together.
Plans also call for parking areas for food trucks to serve the complex. Customer parking was also discussed at the meeting, because the project will be granted a waiver from code requirements that parking be placed behind the buildings. Parking will consist of 68 spaces. Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. said the waiver for placement of parking between the three buildings, which will be placed perpendicular to Route 26, is acceptable.
Plans for the project were prepared by Beacon Engineering of Georgetown.