The Millville Town Council at its Tuesday, June 13, meeting approved a number of changes and clarifications to town regulations, including qualifications for town council candidacy, time-off policies for employees and adding a whistleblower protection policy.
The changes to the qualifications for council candidates include the addition of a clause requiring that each candidate submit results of a criminal background check no later than a week before the election. The old clause required consent for the background check but did not address deadlines for completion of it.
The new whistleblower policy, according to the verbiage the council approved unanimously on June 13, “is intended to encourage timely reporting and concerns, allowing the Town of Millville to address and correct inappropriate conduct and/or action.”
The policy further states that any employee, council member, commission member or volunteer who retaliates against a whistleblower “will be subject to discipline up to and including termination of employment.”
It also lays out the procedure for employees with concerns or complaints to share them with their supervisor, in writing or by email, and states that such concerns will be investigated by the town manager.
In addition, the new policy calls for complaints or concerns about accounting practices, internal controls or auditing to be immediately reported to the town solicitor.
The town manager will also be responsible for ensuring that any complaints about unethical or illegal conduct are investigated and resolved, according to the new policy.
Changes to the Town’s policies and procedures manual, as well as its personnel manual, were outlined by Assistant Town Manager Eileen Scerra.
“We’re following fair labor law,” Mayor Ronald Belinko said. The Baltimore native noted that such fair labor regulations began “at Pimlico [Race Track] in the ’30s, for the jockeys.”
In other business, the council approved a contract with Scott Hitchens Enterprises to demolish the home located across from the town park, which is part of the property the Town purchased from the Dukes family. The contract calls for demolition of the home and a garage, for a total of $12,500 to $18,000 for the home demolition and $5,500 for the garage.
Code & Building Official Eric Evans said asbestos removal has been mostly completed at the property. The Town had considered renovating the home and using it in some capacity, but the age of the home, the fact that it had been built in a number of stages, and the lack of grant funding for such renovation prevented that possibility, Belinko said.
The council this week also approved a three-year contract with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company to collect a voluntary ambulance subscription fee of $50 per improved property and give the fire company the collected fees by Oct. 1 of each year.