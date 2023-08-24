The Millville Town Council passed an ordinance at its Tuesday, Aug 22, meeting regarding use of commercial space as residences by owners or employees of a business.
Ordinance 24-03 amends Chapter 155 of Millville’s zoning code, removing “residences for the owner or employees of the business” as a permitted “accessory use and structure” in the Town’s C-1 Town Center Commercial District.
“The Town has experienced a good deal of growth since it took over its zoning [from Sussex County] and my impression is it’s been pretty difficult to enforce and police when it comes to residences on a commercial lot tied to a business, when the occupants of that residence need to either fall in the category of the owner of the business or an employee of the business,” Town Solicitor Seth Thompson said.
Thompson added that in discussions with town officials “in terms of how that gets policed … my impression is the Town has somewhat outgrown that. You can see … in the past, when the Town was less dense, less busy, where commercial lots had a store in the front and somebody lived in the back … on the same lot.”
He clarified that any such uses of commercial property existing currently will be grandfathered, but going forward, would need to obtain a conditional-use permit in order to comply with the town code.
As an example, Thompson said if someone presented plans for commercial property with apartments in the back, that would require a conditional-use approval. The new ordinance does not prohibit apartments above an existing commercial use.
“That continues to exist in C-1,” Thompson said.
Jim Rickards, who owns the Perucci’s restaurant property, said after the meeting that “this was changed because of me,” that he had had employees living on the property, and that “It’s fine. I’m happy with what they’re doing.
“The code was so confusing about accessory buildings,” Rickards said. “I’m glad they changed it. It cleans everything up.”
The ordinance passed unanimously.
In other business, Town Manager Deborah Botchie announced that a “master plan” for the development of the 16 acres the Town recently purchased would be presented for the council’s review in September.