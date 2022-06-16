Speed limits will be reduced on two busy roads in Millville, town officials announced on Tuesday, June 14, just months after the town requested the changes from the state Department of Transportation (DelDOT).
The speed limit on Burbage Road between Windmill Road and Route 17 (Roxana Road) will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph, Town Manager Deborah Botchie announced at this week’s town council meeting. In addition, the speed limit on Substation Road will now be 35 mph on both sides of the roundabout, Botchie said.
The change on Substation Road will fix a situation that Botchie said was “very odd,” where the speed limit has been 50 mph between Burbage Road and the roundabout, but was 35 mph on the other side of the roundabout, between there and Central Avenue.
“So all of that is going to be 35 mph,” Botchie said, adding that the changes will be in effect as soon as the signs indicating the new speed limits arrive and are erected.
Botchie said Code & Building Official Eric Evans will oversee the ordering of the new signage. Botchie said she will send a “Code Red” announcement to residents to inform them of the change.
Mayor Ronald Belinko gave credit to Bethany Beach Vice-Mayor Lew Killmer, who he said informed him of how the Town of Millville could draft a resolution requesting the change and submit it to DelDOT.
Also at the June 14 meeting, the council approved final site plans for 64 homes, including 59 single-family homes and five townhomes on about 26 acres. The subdivision is known as Millville By the Sea West Village A-1 and is zoned Master Planned Commununity.
The subdivision will be located at the intersection of Route 17 and Powell Farm Road. DelDOT has approved plans for a roundabout at the intersection, which will also incorporate the intersection with Peppers Corner Road, one of several such roundabouts currently planned for nearby intersections along Route 17.
The council approved the final site plans 4-0; Council Secretary Robert Wisgirda was absent due to an out-of-town funeral.
In a move Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza called “a long time in coming,” the council voted this week, also 4-0, to hire a park and recreation administrator. The new position was created as town officials saw a need for a full-time manager for the new Evans Park complex, which is currently overseen largely by the code and building official.
The new administrator will start work in August, Botchie said. Their name has not been announced because they have not given notice at their current job, she said.
Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer lauded the hiring of the park administrator, saying they “are going to be a great asset to our town.”
Belinko said the job will not be a typical “9-to-5” position, as the new administrator will oversee events at the park, many of which are held on weekends, in addition to day-to-day operations of the complex, which includes the park, pickleball courts, a fitness trail and the Community Center.
In a related move, the council approved some changes to the Town’s personnel manual, including what Botchie said amounted to a “clean-up” of some passages, and discussed changes in the Town’s holiday schedule.
The council also approved the distribution of funds from the Town’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation to two employees who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but are no longer employed by the Town. The council had previously voted to give employees who had worked in town hall during the pandemic a one-time “premium pay” bonus of $5 for every hour they worked during the first year of the pandemic when many businesses and government offices were forced to close to the public.
“To not pay them the same rate would almost be discrimination,” Ryer said.
The next town council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. Millville Town Council meetings are accessible virtually through a link that will be posted on the meeting agenda, at www.millville.de.gov.