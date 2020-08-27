The Millville Town Council has decided to join a nationwide remembrance of victims of opioid overdoses on Aug. 31 by flying the flags on Town property at half-staff.
Mayor Steve Maneri mentioned last month that he had been in contact with a representative of International Overdose Day, and the council voted at its Tuesday, Aug. 25, workshop meeting to participate in the international day of remembrance.
In backing the recognition, several council members said they knew at least one family touched by opioid addiction.
“We’re not immune to the opioid situation,” Deputy Mayor Ronald Belinko said. He told the council that he had attended a function at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company that was interrupted by three emergency calls — two of which were opioid overdoses.
“Everybody knows somebody,” affected by opioid addiction, said council Secretary Barbara Ryer. “This is just showing that we care.”
“I know a few families that have lost children” to opioid overdose, council Treasurer Sharon Brienza said.
“I believe we should stand behind them,” Maneri said.
The council decided not to pursue a Town-sponsored informational channel in its upcoming negotiations with Mediacom. Such channels have been offered to towns during negotiations, according to Town Manager Deborah Botchie.
The Town, however, would have to supply equipment to operate the channel, as well as staff to monitor it. She said other towns have been able to secure grants to help defray the costs of such a channel, which could be used to inform residents of upcoming events and other town news.
Botchie said such channels have “gone by the wayside” in recent years as towns have moved toward websites, Facebook pages and YouTube channels to keep residents informed.
In a slightly convoluted vote, the council voted on a motion not to proceed with securing a town informational channel. Brienza, who said she felt the Town should go ahead and add it in the negotiations in case it decided to proceed with its own channel, voted against the motion to not proceed.
The council did vote to pursue an $80,000 state grant for pickleball courts in the new Evans Park. The grant would cover half the $160,000 cost of the courts. The park is near completion but will remain closed until Gov. John Carney moves the state into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 recovery.
Auditor Herb Geary of TGM Group also presented the Town’s yearly financial audit on Aug. 25, announcing that Millville “had another fiscally great year.”
Geary said the Town has $6 million in “cash on hand” and thus is “financially in pretty good shape.” He said the Town ended up with revenues at $500,000 more than expenditures in the past fiscal year.
He complimented town staff on their oversight of town finances, as did Ryer. “Lisa and Anna do their due diligence,” she said of finance directors Lisa Wynn and Anna Scarola.