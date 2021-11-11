Millville is preparing to host its first annual Christmas Tree Lighting festivities on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Evans Park at Millville.
The 20-foot-tall artificial tree has arrived, and special “snowflake” lights will be installed in the park for the holidays, Town Manager Deborah Botchie said at the Tuesday, Nov. 9, town council meeting.
The Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. at Evans Park at Millville, located on Dukes Drive. For more information, call the town hall at (302) 539-0449.
Botchie said the festivities will include candlelight caroling led by the Ocean View Church of Christ’s Youth Praise Team, as well as an ornament-making activity, and Ugly Sweater and Ugly Hat contests. Food, such as soups and hot chocolate, will be available for purchase from Kristina’s Kitchen and Agape Creamery.
Santa Claus will make an appearance, and there will be photo booths set up for festive picture opportunities, Botchie said. Toys for Tots will also be accepting donated toys during the evening, she said.
Preparations for the inaugural holiday event in the new park have kept the town staff busy and resulted in a change to the Town’s 2022-fiscal-year budget, as expenses for decorations were added. Botchie asked the town council on Nov. 9 to approve the expense for the tree, the new snowflake lights for the park and other decorations for the town, and a yearly contract with the Christmas Décor firm the Town has used in recent years, adding about $50,000 to this fiscal year’s budget.
About half of that cost is a one-time expense, Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza explained. The council approved the expenditure, 5-0.
“I’m so excited we’re finally going to be able to do something in the park,” Brienza said.
Part of the expense includes the addition of a menorah — the symbol of the Jewish holiday Hannukah — to the town’s holiday décor. The menorah had been requested by town residents, Botchie said. It will be installed on town hall property, Brienza said, mainly because of concerns it might be a target for vandalism if it was placed at Evans Park, especially in light of recent damage to playground equipment there.
Going forward, the Town would incur about $4,000 each year to pay Christmas Décor for installation, removal, storage and maintenance of holiday decorations.
The lights in the park will remain until the end of January, because this year, it will be a location for the fifth annual Fire & Ice Festival, set for Jan. 28-30 — another first, as the event expands to include Millville’s new park.