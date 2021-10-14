Millville’s mayor calls it, not without irony, the “Gateway to Millville.” Right now it is little more than an algae-covered pond and some overgrown brush.
The lot in question, at the corner of Route 26 and Windmill Drive, is owned by the state Department of Transportation. Mayor Ronald Belinko has said for more than a year that he wants to see it cleaned up, but as with many things, the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten in the way of progress on the matter.
At its Oct. 12 meeting, Millville’s Town Council discussed a letter from DelDOT Land Services Manager, Robby L. Brown, in which Brown laid out three possible solutions that could result in the town getting some control over the 2.78-acre lot.
The solutions, according to Brown’s Sept. 30 letter to Millville Town Manager Deborah Botchie, include:
• The town purchasing the property for “fair market value”;
• The town requesting that DelDOT transfer the lands to the town; or
• DelDOT enters a long-term license agreement with the town.
The first option, Brown said, would likely be the “second fastest” option. DelDOT would preserve transportation-related interests while transferring the property to the town.
The second option, he said, would be a bit more complicated because DelDOT acquired the land with federal funds, so federal approval would be necessary. The federal government, Brown said, “would likely require (the town) to hire an engineering firm/architect to draft plans for their review.”
In the case of the second “land transfer option, the town would be required to put language in an agreement that addresses “reversionary language” in the event that the town no longer had any interest in the land. DelDOT would also maintain the right to re-acquire the land if it was needed for right-of-way for future road projects. “We would need to assure we’ve preserved our interests with regard to current easements, agreements and the pond,” Brown said, calling this the “lengthiest option” because of all those complications.
Brown said he felt the third, long-term license agreement option, would be the fastest option. He recommended that the agreement be recorded at the county level “to assure both the town and DelDOT are covered. In this situation, DelDOT would retain ownership and “the town would be permitted to use the parcel according to the terms everyone agrees upon.”
What none of Brown’s options address, however, is the maintenance of the property, which DelDOT seems to have abandoned, for the most part. There is also the matter of the tax ditch that cuts through the property, and the fact that the town would have to defer to the tax ditch management for its maintenance. Because the pond is designated as stormwater management for several development projects in the area, that use would have to continue no matter what arrangement is made between the town and DelDOT.
Millville Code and Building Official Eric Evans said last year that estimates for cleaning up the pond could be around $2,800 and that in order to keep it from collecting algae, a fountain should be installed. The cost of installing a fountain and the electric lines to power it were estimated at about $10,000.
Two members of the public who spoke at the meeting pointed out that a pipe leading to the pond is cracked, which has led to accumulation of sediment and algae.
The council voted 3-2 to investigate the possibility of purchasing the property, with Council Secretary Robert Wisgirda and Council Member Steve Maneri voting against the move. With that vote, the town will now begin to look into what would actually be fair market value for the property. Town Solicitor Seth Thompson suggested the town also investigate how purchasing the land would impact the town’s insurance costs. “If it’s considered an attractive nuisance,” Thompson said, “it could make (costs) go upward.”