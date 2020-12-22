By Kerin Magill
Staff Reporter
Millville Town Council will seek public comment on its proposed cable franchise agreement with Mediacom Delaware L.L.C. during a hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The meeting will be held via webinar; information on how to join the meeting will be posted with the agenda for the meeting on the tow web site, www.millville.delaware.gov. Copies of accompanying documents will also be available in the same location.
Documents will also be available for review at the town hall, 36404 Club House Road, Millville, by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the town hall at (302) 539-0449.
Those who wish to comment but are unable to attend the teleconferenced meeting may submit written comments to the Town Manager at the town hall address above. All written comments must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The council voted in September to extend its franchise agreement with Mediacom until January 2021. At the time, the council felt it prudent to wait to consider renewing its franchise long-term until other surrounding towns completed their own negotiations with the cable provider.
Bethany Beach and Ocean View recently re-upped their Mediacom franchises; other towns, such as South Bethany, have mulled agreements with Comcast as well. For decades, Mediacom has been “the only game in town” as Millville Council Treasurer put it at the September meeting.
That no longer is true, as Comcast this year has made inroads into service in several coastal communities for the first time. Those include the towns of South Bethany, Bethany Beach and Selbyville, which recently signed agreements with Comcast.
In a letter to the council dated Sept. 1, Christopher Lord of Mediacom outlined the service the company would provide town residents if the contract is approved.
They include:
- Offering seasonal rates to part-time residents;
- Customer service including reviews of Mediacom cable equipment to make sure it is in line with industry standards;
- Reviews of all high-speed internet modems and digital cable boxes to ensure it is up to date, and contacting any customers whose equipment is found not up to standards for an upgrade. New modems would be delivered through the mail unless the customer prefers otherwise.
- Conducting a network analysis of Mediacom’s entire plant to make sure all equipment is up to current standards; and
- Conducting a follow-up survey regarding installation and trouble calls.