Millville has a newly reactivated Board of Election in preparation for the town’s first municipal election in 13 years.
Following confirmation of Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza’s appointment, three election board members were sworn in during the Tuesday, Feb. 22, town council meeting. They are Pat Guilday, Dave Moeller and Jim Marshall.
Three candidates have filed to run for two seats on the council: current Mayor Ronald Belinko, former council member Peter Michel and Millville By the Sea resident Paul Stark. The seats up for grabs are those currently occupied by Belinko and Council Member Steve Maneri, who did not file for re-election.
The election is set for Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
After swearing in the new election board, the council agreed to pay election workers $125 for their day’s work on March 5. Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer said that, although election workers were not paid in municipalities where she lived in Maryland before moving to Delaware, she supports giving the workers a stipend for the day.
“The amount of people coming through here is nothing compared to large cities,” Ryer said, but she agreed the workers should be compensated. Both Brienza and Maneri voted in favor of the stipend but said they thought it should be higher.
“I think they deserve a little more money than that,” Brienza said.
Maneri said he thought the election workers should be paid “a lot more.”
Town Manager Deborah Botchie asked the council to approve the Town’s purchase of lunch for the workers, particularly since they are not allowed to leave the building during the election. The council voted unanimously to provide a lunch for the workers, to be delivered to the town hall.
In other election-related business, the council approved an agreement with the state Department of Elections for the use of the Community Center at Evans Park as an early voting site during the primary and general elections later this year.
The building will be used as a polling place for early voting for the primary election between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12, and for the general election between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7. The building will also be used as a polling place on election days, Sept. 13 and Nov. 8.
Botchie said the Town will receive $300 from the state Department of Elections for use of the building. This is the first year Delaware residents will have the ability to vote early in person.
In other business, the council approved final plans for an extension of Endless Summer Drive in Millville By the Sea to provide an entrance to the community off of Route 17 (Roxana Road). The road is currently an emergency-only entrance to the community, but with the completion of the road from the existing amenity center to Roxana Road, it will become a main “gateway” to Millville By the Sea, according to Jeff Clark of Land Tech Land Planning LLC, representing the developer.
The approval noted that two issues identified in 2021 by the town Planning & Zoning Commission had been satisfied — including the location of street trees on the yard sides of the sidewalk, rather than in the grass strip between the sidewalk and the road.
“It’s a short section of the street, but it’s an important section of street to this community,” Clark said. “This has been planned for quite some time” on the master plan for the community, said Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr.
In a related issue, the council voted to request that the state Department of Transportation reduce the speed limit on Substation Road and Burbage Road to 35 mph. The speed limit on Substation Road is currently 35 mph on one side of the roundabout and 50 mph on the other.
Belinko, who lives in Bishop’s Landing, which is bisected by Burbage, said he crossed the road on a recent Sunday and “had to run” to avoid being hit by a passing car.
“I’m getting too old to run across that street,” he said, adding that he also worries about children crossing the street, as well as bicyclists and cars. “Someone’s going to get T-boned there,” he said.
He added that Botchie “has worked diligently” to make the crossing safer, but frequent changes in Bishop’s Landing’s developers has made the task difficult.
As for the speed reduction on Substation, Maneri said he believes DelDOT will listen to the Town’s request if the Town provides information on coming developments there, including Egret Shores and Peninsula Village. His suggestion was included in the council’s vote to request the changes, which was approved unanimously.
The subject of reducing the speed limit on Roxana Road also came up. Botchie said she doesn’t believe DelDOT will approve a reduction there because the agency’s current plans include constructing three roundabouts.
The council also approved the Town’s participation in the national Mayors for Monarchs program, which seeks to involve municipalities across the country in providing habitat for the endangered monarch butterflies.
The move had been suggested last month by resident Sally Griffin, who was joined by Evans Park maintenance worker Paul DuCott at the Feb. 22 council meeting in a presentation to the council.
Griffin and DuCott suggested the Town start its involvement in the program by putting in native plants around the stormwater pond in Evans Park to attract monarchs and other wildlife. Two other suggestions Griffin made last month were to pass a proclamation to raise awareness of the advantages of native plants for the betterment of the environment, and having town officials work with developers to encourage better practices when planning landscaping in developments.