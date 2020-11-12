The Millville Town Council this week approved a rezoning request for nearly 50 acres of land from agricultural to residential, clearing the way for the potential construction of 135 new single-family homes.
The council voted 5-0 to approve the rezoning of the land, which is bisected by Substation Road, at its Tuesday, Nov. 10, meeting, which was conducted both online via webinar and in-person at the town hall.
No site plans, preliminary or otherwise, have yet been presented for the land, which is proposed to be developed as Egret Shores.
The land is owned by E. Johnson Holdings L.L.C., the principal owner of which is Diana Archut, who spoke at the Nov. 10 public hearing on the rezoning. Archut said the land has been more and more difficult to farm in recent years because it is now surrounded by residential development. Archut also said the farmer who has most recently worked the land has deemed its yield only “average” and that the feasibility of farming it had seriously diminished.
Tom Ford of the Ocean View land planning firm Land Design Inc., speaking of the development proposed for the property, said the planned project is an “appropriate use” for the land, which is now surrounded by residential development.
Ford said the fact that the land is already designated for such development by both state and town planning maps “greases the wheel” for zoning and other approvals necessary for the project to proceed.
He pointed out that the developer would ask for 7,500-square-foot lots, as opposed to the 5,000-square foot lots of surrounding developments.
Ford also said there is the potential for a roundabout at Burbage and Substation Roads, and a traffic light at Windmill and Burbage Roads, and that the developer would contribute to paying the cost of those improvements.
Andrew Lyons Jr., town engineering consultant, said the planned development “is in line with future land use” as laid out in the Town’s year-old Comprehensive Plan. Lyons said he had reviewed a “concept plan” for the development to make sure it was in line with the requested rezoning.
One Millville resident, David Moeller, read a lengthy statement during the hearing, in which he expressed his opinion that the rezoning and planned development of the 50-acre tract do not jibe with the Comprehensive Plan. Moeller also said he disagrees with the idea — which he said has been asserted by the Town — that the Comprehensive Plan has the force of law.
(Delaware state code states, “The comprehensive plan shall be the basis for the development of zoning regulations as permitted pursuant to Chapter 3 of this title. … After a comprehensive plan or portion thereof has been adopted by the municipality in accordance to this chapter, the comprehensive plan shall have the force of law and no development shall be permitted except as consistent with the plan.” It also states, “The land-use map or map series forming part of the comprehensive plan as required by this Act shall have the force of law.”)
Town council members voted unanimously to approve the rezoning. Millville Deputy Mayor Ronald Belinko said that “Beebe recognized” by opening their South Coastal Health Campus, that the area is targeted for growth.
“They didn’t put that thing in the middle of a cornfield, not anticipating it as a growth area,” Belinko said, referring to the recently completed health campus.
Belinko also referred to the rights of the property owners to make decisions about the future of that land.
The next Millville Town Council meeting will be a workshop meeting on Nov. 24.