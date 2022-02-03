With the Town of Millville’s recent purchase of land adjacent to Evans Park, and efforts under way to clean up an unsightly stormwater retention pond on the edge of town, one resident has come up with a list of suggestions for the Town to be more environmentally conscious.
Sally Griffin recently sent a letter to Mayor Ron Belinko in which she outlined her ideas. She followed up her letter with a summary of her thoughts, which she presented at the Jan. 25 town council meeting.
“We might be a small town, but we have a big opportunity to be a showcase,” Griffin, a retired national park ranger, told the council.
The suggestions in Griffin’s letter include:
• Joining the national Mayors for Monarchs program, in which she said more than 600 mayors and heads of local and tribal governments currently participate, in an effort to save the monarch butterfly, whose populations “have decreased precipitously” in the past 20 years. The program, she explained, is spearheaded by the National Wildlife Federation, and involves leaders of communities across North America making a commitment “to create healthy sustainable habitat for the monarch butterfly and pollinators while educating residents about how they can make a difference at home and in their community.”
• Stormwater pond management and Canada geese management. Griffin said she would like to see Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission and the town council “become more pro-active when reviewing new development plans.” The current model being implemented by the Town, she said, “results in continual and long-term costs to many unsuspecting new residents,” who buy lots advertised as “lake view” or “waterfront” and are met with additional costs for “premium” lots.
• Changes to landscape plans in new developments. Griffin suggested a “more holistic” approach to landscape plans than what the town typically sees. She wrote in her letter that she hoped to see developers take more opportunities to promote pollinator gardens, “living edges” for stormwater management ponds, wildflower areas and wildlife areas and/or undisturbed zones within a development.
• Dark sky initiatives. Griffin suggested the Town contact Delaware Electric Cooperative about opportunities for grants relating to reducing light pollution on both Town-owned outdoor lighting and streetlights within the town, as well as lighting in commercial and residential developments.
• Increased educational opportunities. She suggested a series of lectures designed to encourage implementation of her other four ideas, providing residents, town officials, land-use designers and developers with more information.
Belinko said after Griffin spoke at the Jan. 25 meeting that “we always keep environmental concerns at the forefront” when considering plans for new developments. She pointed out that her proposals honor the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, which was most recently updated in 2019. The Comprehensive Plan is a tool towns use as a road map for future growth and development.
In her letter, she pointed to a passage in the plan that issues what might be considered a challenge to town residents and officials: “Currently,” the plan states, “there is little that distinguishes Millville from its neighboring town, causing it to lose a little bit of identity.”
Belinko had campaigned for months for the cleanup of the algae-ridden pond at Route 26 and Windmill Drive, a project that has seen major progress in recent months. Belinko had stated that the intersection represented the “gateway to Millville” and, as such, needed some attention.