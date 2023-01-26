“Don’t kill the messenger.”
That was how Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson introduced himself to the crowd at Millville Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the start of a Millville Town Council workshop addressing the County’s property reassessment process.
“We are at the point where the County is engaged in reassessment,” Lawson said.
During the one-hour presentation, Lawson sought to allay residents’ fears about what the court-ordered reassessment process will mean for them.
Mayor Ronald Belinko introduced Lawson by saying that, since reassessment workers are currently making the rounds in Millville, town officials thought it would be a good idea to bring county officials to a town council meeting so residents could hear directly from them what to expect as the County’s first assessment of property since 1974 moves forward.
Lawson told those gathered in the packed meeting room that the current reassessment is the result of a lawsuit that resulted in the Chancery Court decision in 2020 that property values across the state no longer represented the “true value of money.” The Delaware Supreme Court has interpreted that term, used in the Delaware state code, to mean present fair market value.
The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Community Legal Aid Society, alleged that outdated property assessments were partially to blame for lack of funding for schools serving disadvantaged students in Delaware, and that the lack of funding resulted in failure to provide adequate educational opportunities for those students.
Property taxes are a key part of funding for school districts, but state law does not set forth a schedule for assessments to be done.
While all three Delaware counties lagged far behind the national average of reassessment every seven years, Sussex County was by far the furthest behind, and was the last of the three counties to reach settlement following the court ruling.
“The formula that we use currently — and it hasn’t changed yet — has worked for us, and we didn’t see any reason to raise taxes. We were just fine in Sussex County,” Lawson said. “We got drug into this.”
In June 2021, Sussex County contracted with Tyler Technologies to carry out the reassessment of its 180,000 properties, Lawson said. The company, a nationwide appraisal service, is also doing the reassessment work in Kent and New Castle counties.
The reassessment process is costing the county $10 million, Lawson said.
“Luckily, the County had some savings on the side and we are using our savings to pay for the reassessment. Ten million is a big number, and it’s big because it’s the first time — or maybe the only time — we’ve ever reassessed,” he said, adding that future reassessments will likely be less expensive.
Lawson acknowledged that most residents are interested in “What does it mean for me?” when it comes to reassessment. In that regard, the most frequent question is “Will a new assessment mean your taxes will go up?”
“It depends,’” Lawson said. “If the assessment goes up or down, it still doesn’t mean that you’re going to have a higher tax bill, because the County Council is going to set the tax rate,” which is currently 44.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
“I guarantee you that number is going to go down,” when the reassessments are completed, he said of the rate. “They’re going to set a rate very, very low.”
“It’s hard to say right now,” whether any individual’s tax bill is going to increase, Lawson said. “Chances are, if you have a house that was built recently, towards the coast, you probably are to see your assessed value go up, because it’s a newer home and the markets have shown that the properties near the beaches do have a higher value than what they’re assessed right now.”
That does not mean, however, that those homeowners will necessarily pay more taxes. By Delaware law, the County cannot raise its tax rate more than 15 percent in a given year.
He pointed out that Sussex County tax bills include both county and school district taxes.
“You really need to be worried about your school districts, because those school districts have the authority to set their tax rate as well. In Sussex County, your portion of your tax bill from your schools is 90 percent. So the bulk of your taxes is coming from your school board, who’s setting that rate.
“Pay attention to what the school district decides to do,” Lawson said, adding that school districts “may pledge to do what Sussex County’s pledged to do, which is to stay revenue-neutral. We’re not going to take any more money in from this year to the next year when it comes to reassessment.”
Currently, the County collects about $18 million total in property taxes, and that will not change after reassessment, he said.
Whether a resident’s town property taxes will go up depends on certain factors, as well, Lawson said. Municipalities are allowed by state law to increase their tax rates by “separate and specific vote. Some towns use County assessments, while others do not, he said. Millville, for example, uses the County’s assessment rolls.
As far as how the actual reassessment work is being done, Lawson said trained data collectors from Tyler Technologies are currently canvassing the county, visiting every property. The data collectors, he said, can be identified by their bright yellow Tyler vests, and each of them has a Sussex County-issued identification badge.
None of the Tyler personnel will be entering individual properties or homes. Exterior measurements will be taken of all “improvements” on the property.
The observations and notations, as well as any changes from the 1974 drawings of the property, will be documented and entered into the County’s appraisal software.
In the following months, each property owner will receive a mailing with the new assessment date for their property. Property owners will be able to review the information, and will have opportunities to confirm or correct any items that might impact property values.
Under the current timeline, property owners would receive notice of the new appraised value of their property in late 2023 or early 2024, Sussex County Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer Gina Jennings said.
However, Lawson said Tyler has been having employment issues and, as a result, that timeline is probably going to be extended, although the County is currently under court order to complete the reassessment process by 2024.
More information on the County’s reassessment process is available at http://empower.tylertech.com-Sussex-County-Delaware.html or by calling Mary Noldy, Tyler Technologies’ Sussex County coordinator, at (302) 854-5274, or Chris Keeler, Sussex County director of assessment, at (302) 855-7824.