Stormwater ponds often are given names that belie their actual purpose in these parts – sometimes they’re part of “waterfront property” descriptions. In Millville, however, the town building official has another name for one that sits at the entrance to his town: Swamp.
Eric Evans, Millville’s Building Official, spoke to the Town Council at its Tuesday, July 28, meeting about his efforts to get the pond cleaned up, as he said the town has had numerous phone calls about the poor condition of the pond at the corner of Windmill Road and Route 26.
The pond is owned by the state Department of Transportation and was designed for the Route 26 widening project. Evans said he has been in contact with the state agency to discuss what needs to be done to improve the condition of the pond and the surrounding property.
Evans told the council he had gotten feedback from three firms regarding pricing of and ideas for such a project. He said after looking at proposals from the firms he feels the project would cost the town about $10,000 initially, which would include cleaning out the pond and installation of a fountain, as well as a yearly maintenance fee of $2,800. There would be another cost of approximately $1,300 to run electric to the pond. Those fees are based on what Evans said was the lowest-priced proposal, by Envirotech Environmental.
Evans told the council he has also looked into having the grass cut, surrounding the pond. He said that DelDOT has apparently been cutting the area periodically with a “bush hog.” The next step in the process, Evans said, is to connect with DelDOT again to discuss it. He asked whether the council was comfortable enough with the numbers and details he provided that he could move forward with the project.
While four of the council members expressed support, Mayor Steve Maneri objected to the potential expense. He referred to the defeat of his proposal for a study of whether the town would benefit from having its own police force, which would have cost the town $14,000, when he voiced his objection to the possible expenditure on the pond.
“Everybody stood on their soap box,” Maneri said, referring to the comments made at a June council meeting, when he presented the proposal for the study. Most comments by the audience as well as other council members were against the study, with the town’s low crime rate mentioned as the major reason for those opinions.
Maneri recalled that the major reason for the defeat of the study proposal was “no, we have to find another way to spend it. And we’re looking at a pond?” he asked.
Evans said the pond project could eventually be turned into a mini-park, possibly with the addition of a path around the pond and some benches, and referred again to the deteriorating condition of the pond. “I know, I helped clean it, remember?” Maneri said.
Town Council Secretary Barbara Ryer said she recalled that the consensus of council members was that a police study wasn’t necessary now but might be reconsidered “further down the road.” Maneri reiterated his position from June that such a study will likely cost more if not done now.
Town Council Treasurer Sharon Brienza said she was in favor of the pond project because its condition is currently “disgusting.” Deputy Mayor Ron Belinko said he was tired of hearing complaints about the pond from town residents and feels the town should take action to clean it up.
Ryer said she favored giving Evans the go-ahead to forward with talks with DelDOT over the maintenance of the pond, adding that the town should exhaust all possible means of having the state do the work. She mentioned the possibility of the town taking ownership of the property, which Evans said he was not sure about.
Maneri said the town doesn’t want the property, and questioned what the town’s liability would be in the matter.
At that point, Belinko urged that council “stop taking shots at each other” and Maneri asked for a vote on allowing Evans to move forward with the pond project, and the motion passed 4-1, with Maneri the lone dissenter.
The next Millville Town Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the town hall.