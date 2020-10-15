After a brief delay at the beginning of their Oct. 8 meeting, over confusion as to whether members not physically present in the town hall could vote, and one member having technical difficulties joining by phone, the Millville Planning & Zoning Commission voted to recommend a zoning change for one project and sketch plan approval for another.
The two projects represent a total of about 250 new homes in Millville.
The first project sits on about 50 acres on both sides of Substation Road, bordered by Millville By the Sea. The owners of the property, E. Johnson Holdings LLC, are seeking to change the zoning of the land from agricultural (AR) to residential (R). They are proposing 135 single-family homes on the property, located on Tax Map Parcel #134-16.00-17.00.
Diane Archut, an owner of the property, said it had been farmed for years until development of the surrounding land made access to the parcel by farming equipment increasingly difficult. Archut, who owns the land along with her son, said it had been in her family for more than 100 years.
She said that, in recent years, the crop yield from the land had only been “average,” adding that “eventually it will become unviable.” The parcel was originally 70 acres; 20 of those had been sold to the developers of Millville By the Sea, Archut said.
Tom Ford of Land Design Inc. said that, years ago, the area “was nothing but farms, but that’s all been eaten up” by housing development.
Ford said farmers had “expressed a reluctance of continuing much longer.”
He said the change of zone dovetails with the Town’s comprehensive plan, approved last year, which targets the area in question as one where residential development is appropriate.
Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. said the property “is surrounded by residential-zoned properties of heavier density” and that “it is a request that is in line with the property around it.”
Planning & Zoning Commissioner Catherine Scheck said the proposed zoning change “makes perfect sense” and that the Town “certainly doesn’t want to have a dust pile as time goes by,” referring to the inaccessibility of the land for farming.
The zoning recommendation was followed by a discussion of the project’s preliminary plans, requested by the owners. During the discussion, issues included interconnectivity with surrounding developments, a clubhouse and pool, stormwater management, and walking and bicycle paths.
The second project discussed by the commission was a sketch plan for a development to be called Summer’s Edge Preserve, on 41.51 acres, currently zoned MPC (Master Planned Community). The parcel was originally planned to be part of Millville By the Sea, according to Ron Sutton of Civil Engineering Associates, who represents the developer, Christopher Companies, the same company that developed much of Millville By the Sea.
The major discussion point on the proposed development, located on Tax Map Parcel #134-15.00-115.00, was the developer’s plan to exclude sidewalks from two dead-end street “stubs.”
Sutton told the commission that the state fire marshal had not required a “turnaround” to be constructed, and since the dead-ends don’t go anywhere, sidewalks were not planned.
“We don’t think it decreases from any walkability,” Sutton said.
Lyons told the commission that, since the parcel was already zoned MPC, “this one is not complicated,” as it is much smaller than most projects with that zoning, which allows for different lot configurations and more open space.
The housing in the proposed Summer’s Edge Reserve is a mixture of types.
With the recommendation of sidewalks being constructed on all streets, the commission voted 4-0 to recommend that the town council approve the sketch plan.