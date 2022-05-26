Millville Park Project (copy) (copy)

n addition to the playground, Evans Park at Millville features pickleball courts, which opened earlier this year, but have since closed, at least temporarily, until repairs to damage at the courts can be completed.

The pickleball courts at Millville’s Evans Park are closed “until further notice” as the Town attempts to fix several issues on the courts.

The courts have been damaged due to misuse and an issue with a gate being installed incorrectly, according to town officials.

Town Manager Deborah Botchie said this week that the courts have suffered damage underneath the gates because of “people hanging on them.” Botchie said the gates have scraped the concrete underneath them, causing damage to the surface.

Mayor Ronald Belinko said the underlying issue is that the gates were installed to swing toward the courts, rather than away from them.

He and Botchie said another issue that has arisen is that a post attached to the net has cracked. Both agreed that that problem is caused by players tightening the net over and over.

Botchie said she has received numerous calls from pickleball players since the courts were shut down.

“You wouldn’t believe how upset people are,” she said. “I’ve gotten all kinds of offers from people volunteering to fix them.”

Belinko said the Town has a maintenance contract for the courts, but that he anticipates “It’s tough to get folks to come out for such a small job, and it might take a few days.”

