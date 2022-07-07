The new Monarch Butterfly Garden at Millville’s Evans Park is abloom with milkweed and other pollinator-friendly wildflowers, and judging by the bees cavorting among the blossoms last week, the monarchs should be quite happy when they arrive.
Local officials, gardeners and others interested in attracting monarchs and other wildlife to the park gathered at the edge of the garden — which is at the back end of the park next to the stormwater pond — on June 30 to celebrate its completion.
Mayor Ronald Belinko, in an official proclamation, declared June 30 to be Mayors for Monarchs Pledge Day in recognition of the installation of the garden. Belinko had joined mayors across the country in a pledge to work to encourage projects that attract monarch butterflies.
He did so thanks to encouragement from Millville resident Sally Griffin, who had listed the Mayors for Monarchs program in a letter she wrote to Belinko, urging the town council to encourage the planting of native species — particularly those that attract pollinators such as bees, butterflies and birds.
Belinko explained that, in the past 20 years, the number of monarchs migrating each year to Mexico has declined by 90 percent, and declared that “residents, cities and towns have a critical role to play to help save the monarch butterfly.”
“It’s going to have an impact on all of us,” Belinko said of the monarchs’ decline.
“Every resident of Millville, and developers, can make a difference for the monarch by planting native milkweed, nectar plants and native plants species to provide habitat for the monarch and pollinators in locations where people live, work, learn, play and worship,” Belinko said.
“One person can make a difference,” Griffin said. “I planted the seed, and look what happened.”
Griffin urged others to “look for opportunities, and seize those opportunities” to help the environment. “There’s a lot everybody can do.”
She added that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering declaring the monarch butterfly, as well as the lesser-known Bethany Beach firefly, endangered species. While Griffin said it’s a shame “that it’s come to that, there are perks that come with that” declaration that would be beneficial to both species.
Belinko also acknowledged help from members of Boy Scout Troop 281 in planning the garden and getting the plants in the ground, and the Inland Bays Garden Center for their help in choosing and obtaining the plants.
He mentioned a recent monarch workshop held by the Town, and although he said he was “a little disappointed” in the response from homeowners’ associations to attending the workshop, one development, Bishops Landing, has embraced the idea and has held fundraisers to purchase native plants to be placed in the development.
In mid-May, the garden at Evans Park was planted, representing the second phase of the Mayors for Monarchs pledge. Belinko praised the involvement of park maintenance supervisor Paul DuCotte in getting the garden under way and in assisting throughout the project.
Troop 281 Leader Laf Erickson said the several Scouts were awarded the Scouting Good Turn Award as a result of their involvement with the garden, including Gunnar Erickson, Jonathan Kohr, Grant Schaefer and Mason Velez.
“It’s so nice to see how it’s come” since the Scouts planted the garden, Erickson said.