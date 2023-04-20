Millville’s Evans Park could soon be decked out in special flags honoring local heroes. A project proposed for Evans Park would provide a tribute to “hometown heroes” through the purchase of commemorative flags to be placed on light poles throughout the park.
Town Clerk Wendy Mardini presented the idea to the town council during the council’s Tuesday, April 18, meeting. In the packet of information she provided to the council members, Mardini said the staff “thought it would be a great idea to start a Hometown Heroes Banner Program at Evans Park to honor our local veterans and first-responders who originated from the Town of Millville.”
Mardini said the program is designed to honor veterans and first-responders from Millville, and that the Town would reach out to organizations such as the VFW for help in identifying potential honorees. The heavy-weight vinyl flags would cost $124.95 each, and the brackets to attach them to the poles would cost $64.95 per set.
Each flag would include a photo of the honoree, as well as their name and a brief description of their service.
The banners would be installed on light poles in Evans Park, probably from May to November, Mardini said, adding that the company the Town would work with on the project, Holiday Décor of Bethlehem, Pa., would wait until there were several banners ready to hang to reducde the cost of installation.
As for who would pay for the flags, Mardini said the Town needs to figure that out — with the suggestion that families of honorees might pay for the flag while the Town pays for the poles and installation.
The council voted 4-0 to move forward with the project, with Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza absent. The next step would be the formation of a committee to work on the project, identifying potential honorees and deciding how the cost would be shared.
“We still have a lot of due diligence to do” involving the flag project, Town Manager Deborah Botchie said, “getting the word out there, and doing some research” to find potential honorees.
Mayor Ron Belinko said he has already talked to a veteran who lives in his neighborhood of Bishop’s Landing and that the veteran was enthusiastic about it. He pointed out that Council Treasurer Pete Michel himself is a veteran and a Bronze Star recipient, and therefore a potential honoree.
Belinko said that, with so many people moving to Millville from elsewhere, “There’s a disconnect with the past and with the people that grew up here,” and the flag project could help to bridge that gap and provide a glimpse into the town’s history.
Botchie agreed. “The majority of the Millvillians, born and raised here, are gone,” she said.
Council Member Robert Wisgirda asked, “What is the expense for the Town down the road?” as flags need to be replaced. Mardini said the initial installation of the flags and brackets would be around $4,000. Whatever the cost to the Town comes to, Botchie said, would come from the Town’s economic development fund, which currently contains $380,000.
There are 30 light poles in the park, so there could be up to 60 flags displayed at a time.
“I think it’s just a wonderful hometown project,” Mardini said, adding that it would “play into wonderfully” the planned Blue & Gold Memorial planned for Evans Park.