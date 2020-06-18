Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted on June 11 to recommend that the Millville Town Council approve preliminary site plans for a car repair shop and restaurant on Route 26. The vote came during a meeting held by teleconference and follows approval of conditional-use applications for the businesses by the town council on March 10.
To be located across Route 26 from the new Millville Boardwalk complex, the two businesses would be situated on 2.09 acres. The repair shop would be a new location for Atlantic Auto Repair, which has been located next to Lord Baltimore Elementary School for many years, under different names and owners.
The restaurant would be family-oriented, with outdoor seating and an outdoor area for games such as cornhole, according to owner Kevin Martin. While the garage will face Route 26, the side of the restaurant will face the road. The businesses will be separated by a fence.
Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. said he had reviewed the plans and had no concerns. Town Manager Debbie Botchie said she had received no written comments on the planned businesses from any town residents.
Martin said he has attempted to give the restaurant a “beach look” with a wide porch and a metal roof, which Code & Building Official Eric Evans likened to a Cracker Barrel restaurant exterior.
Commission member Tim Roe said holding hearings such as this one by telephone was challenging.
“All I can see is the older plans,” he said. “Trying to do everything digitally is difficult.”
The commission questioned Martin and Kevin Plitko of Plitko Engineering, who drew up the plans for the businesses, about a few logistical issues, including an outside staircase on the car repair shop, which they said would be moved inside the building.
Other concerns included placement of dumpsters and propane tanks, which on some of the plans appeared to be next to each other. Commission members were assured that would be taken care of.
Martin said he is “trying to envision something a little different” for his restaurant, and thanked the commission for “helping me make it a really dynamite place for the community.”
The plans will next be considered by the Millville Town Council for approval, at a future meeting.