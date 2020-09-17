The Millville Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to two proposed projects at its Thursday, Sept. 10, meeting: a rebuild for the Dickens Parlour Theatre and a small new retail complex at the intersection of Route 26 and Railway Avenue.
The theater, known for its natisonally-known magicians and other performers despite its small size, will rebuild on the same footprint as the current facility, according to owner Richard Bloch. The project will make the theater more accessible for handicapped patrons and performers, he said, and will allow for socially distanced seating for all patrons in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
There are no changes to the parking configurations in the plans for the new structure.
The 60-seat theater has not hosted any shows since March due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend that the town council grant preliminary site plan approval for the project. The plans were presented by Garth Enterprises on behalf of RIB Services.
Also on the agenda at the Sept. 10 meeting was a 5,167-square-foot retail complex consisting of four shops. The complex would be located at Railway Avenue and Route 26, where there is currently a large sign for the Bethany Bay development.
The entrance to the complex would be off Railway Avenue and already exists. To be named Bethany Bay Town Shoppes, the project would involve the combining of three existing commercial lots into one lot.
The site was originally used for model homes for the Bethany Bay development but once the community was sold out, those model homes were removed.
Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the town council approve the preliminary site plans for Bethany Bay Town Shoppes, presented by Adams-Kemp Associates on behalf of Beach Properties.