The Millville Planning & Zoning Commission this week voted to recommend that the town council approve a small but crucial piece of the renewed construction at Millville By the Sea.
Up for discussion at the Thursday, April 15, P&Z meeting was the extension of Endless Summer Drive in Millville By the Sea, from the pool complex to Route 17.
Ron Sutton of Civil Engineering Associates told the commission that the construction contract for Peninsula Village requires the construction of the Endless Summer Drive connector, in addition to the construction of a lap pool, and construction of Summerwind Boulevard, connecting the north and south sections of Millville By the Sea.
Sutton said the Endless Summer Drive connector was part of an emergency access plan completed in 2014 for the master planned community.
Sutton also told the commission that the developer is working with the state Department of Transportation on some road improvements on Route 17, but he did not offer details on those at the April 15 meeting.
Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman Pat Plocek suggested that the developer show crosswalks on the plans, which Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. said has already been addressed. Plocek also asked that landscaping be done on the inner side of the sidewalk, rather than between the sidewalk and the street.
There were no citizen’s comments during the meeting, which was held virtually due to capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Planning & Zoning Commission’s next meeting is May 13.