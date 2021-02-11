During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Millville Town Council voted, in essence, to pay members of its Planning & Zoning Commission.
The council voted unanimously to remove language from its ordinances that stated the commission, which makes recommendations to the council on land use and development issues, serves without pay.
The vote was taken as part of the short — barely 20-minute — meeting, during which there was no public participation. Meetings are now being held virtually after being held in-person for a few months.
The council also received an update on the progress of the town’s Charter Review Committee in going over the town’s charter to determine whether any amendments are needed. Committee member and Council Secretary Barbara Ryer said the review has been nearly completed, thanks largely to the work of Town Clerk Matt Amerling.
“I can’t believe how much progress Matt has made on this,” Ryer said.
The committee plans to present its report to the council either at the Feb. 23 workshop meeting or the regular council meeting in March. Once the revised charter is reviewed by Town Solicitor Seth Thompson, it will be sent to the Delaware state legislature for approval.
“It looks to me like they’re going through it with a fine-toothed comb,” Thompson said.
“I think the committee did a phenomenal job putting this together,” Deputy Mayor Ron Belinko said.
Thompson said charter changes did not necessarily have to come from the committee — that they can also be suggested by any member of council.
Mayor Steve Maneri brought up the idea of having the town mayor elected separately from the rest of the council members in future elections. That idea was quickly quashed by Ryer and Council Treasurer Sharon Brienza, also a member of the Charter Review Committee.
Ryer said the committee is “not ready to move forward” with such a change at this time. Ryer reiterated that it “wasn’t the consensus of the committee.”
Most local towns have a mayor or council president selected from among the town council members. South Bethany and Ocean View are exceptions, with a separate mayoral election conducted.
In other business, Amerling announced changes to the town’s website that will allow residents to sign up for email notifications about upcoming meetings. He said he has been working with state internet technology staff to make the changes.
To sign up for the emails, residents can go to the town’s website at www.millville.delaware.gov and click on the red banner at the top of the site’s home page to complete registration. Emails will go out on the Monday before a meeting.
This is a different system than the CodeRED emergency alert system the Town recently adopted, which will go active shortly, Amerlig said.
The next town council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., held virtually.