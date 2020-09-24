Following a letter from Ocean View officials regarding cooperation between the two towns in a number of areas, including investment in “public safety,” the Millville Town Council, at a Tuesday, Sept. 22, workshop meeting, said they need more data before responding.
The letter came about 18 months after an informal, preliminary meeting between Millville Mayor Steve Maneri, Millville Town Council Member Peter Michel and Ocean View Town Council Member Frank Twardzik, Maneri said.
Belinko called the letter “remarkable” in its scope, while expressing concerns about what the council members characterized as a bid from Ocean View for financial assistance from Millville for its police department. No specific financial arrangement was mentioned in the letter, Maneri said.
“I think the council addressed that issue” when it voted not to proceed with a study of Millville’s needs for police protection. … We didn’t think we needed a police department at this time, because of the crime statistics,” Belinko said.
“If they want to continue with the public safety, coming into Millville to answer calls… I want to know how many times this took place to warrant any type of reimbursement when we have an excellent working relationship with the state police,” Belinko said.
“We are two different towns. We have different priorities,” Belinko said, adding that one such priority in Millville is opening its new park, with the possibility that the Town may add a parks-and-recreation department for the park’s maintenance.
“We’re still growing,” Belinko said, adding that “Ocean View might be getting a little landlocked,” with less real estate transfer tax funds coming in, he said.
“They have a comprehensive plan; we have a comprehensive plan,” Belinko said. “I think working together with some of these items where we have a joint interest,” including transportation and sidewalks, “there’s not a problem with that.”
Millville Town Council Secretary Barbara Ryer said she agreed with Belinko, and that she had spoken with Town Manager Deborah Botchie earlier in September about the letter from Ocean View.
Ryer said she would like to see a year’s worth of data from the Ocean View Police Department, including addresses, dates, times and type of event, in order to evaluate whether the calls were actually in the town of Millville or merely had a Millville address, or whether the Ocean View department was actually needed to back up state police.
“The state police has assured the town manager that we don’t have a [crime] problem in Millville and we’re in good hands,” Ryer said. “I trust what the state police are telling us. I don’t even know where all of this came out of the blue from,” she said.
Ryer also referenced a mention in the letter, from Ocean View Mayor John Reddington, of a Millville resident complaining to an Ocean View resident about police services. She said that, without knowing who made the comment, it was “hearsay” and that the Town is always open to input from residents.
“We want to hear and get feedback from residents,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for.”
Ryer also said the town council needs to set protocols when meeting with officials from other towns and notes shared with everyone on the council.
Maneri said that he had received permission of the rest of the council to meet with Ocean View officials and that, per the council’s wishes, “We were not able to talk about police, and we did not talk about police.”
Maneri asked Michel to back up his characterization of the meeting, to which Michel responded, “It’s been a long time.”
“It was brought up,” Maneri said of the police issue, “and we shot it right down. We said, ‘We’re not talking about that.’ And that’s how we kept it.’”
Council Treasurer Sharon Brienza said that, as she sees it, the “basic question was whether we wanted to meet, and I will not consider meeting until we have all the data regarding the police department.”
In addition to support for its police department, the letter from Reddington also addressed other potential cooperation between the two towns, including coordinating their calendars of events, consideration of a joint homecoming parade or other event, pedestrian and bicycle safety along Route 26, sidewalks, transit improvements and support for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
Town Solicitor Seth Thompson addressed the protocols necessary to comply with open-meeting laws and Freedom of Information Act regulations. He also said most of the items in Reddington’s letter could be handled between the town managers of Ocean View and Millville.
Two residents urged the council not to proceed toward any discussion on any investment into Ocean View’s police department until they have more data.
Karl Beers, who said he had served as a police officer in Baltimore and has worked as a dispatcher for the Bethany Beach Police Department, said, “Don’t let them blow smoke up your pant leg,” so to speak.
Resident Dave Moeller urged the council to use caution in how they responded to Reddington’s letter, saying that any further meetings could indicate to Ocean View that Millville would consider investment in Ocean View’s police department, when that might not be the case.