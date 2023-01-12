The Millville Town Council addressed several development-related issues during a brief meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, including answering residents’ questions about a proposed development behind Hocker’s SuperCenter on Route 17.
The application for the proposed residential development, presented to Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission on Oct. 13, 2022, included three alternatives for a condominium development on 24.5 acres. Hocker Family Properties is listed as the property owner, with Preston Schell of Ocean Atlantic listed as the developer and Davis, Bowen & Friedel as the project engineer.
The plans call for between 137 and 141 units, with single-family homes comprising the majority of the units — between 71 and 85 of the total units, depending on the plan. The remainder would be a mix of duplexes and townhomes. The development would be just north of the Bishop’s Landing community, about 2,500 feet south of Route 26, on land that is zoned Residential Planned Community (RPC) and is currently under agricultural usage, according to the application.
Mayor Ronald Belinko, addressing a question from resident Carlos Melendez about the status of the application, said, “the status is very simple,” explaining that, after the Oct. 13 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, the commission “sent them back with all kinds of suggestions,” to ensure that plans meet the standards in place for such development.
“They haven’t come back,” Belinko said. “So there isn’t any status. There’s a concept out there that’s been presented. It hasn’t come back to Planning & Zoning,” Belinko said, “and it hasn’t crossed our desk. There’s nothing to report on it at this point.”
“There’s a lot of standards and codes and so on,” Belinko said.
He pointed to a move by the council minutes earlier to clarify language in the Town’s zoning code regarding minimum dwelling size, saying the council’s goal is to make sure any development “meets our town standards, period, and we’re not changing those standards for no one.”
Prior to the October Planning & Zoning meeting, Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. of George, Miles & Buhr submitted comments on the proposals. Among the issues he noted regarding the three options were issues with the minimum lot width of 50 feet not being met on all of the single-family homes, lot lines not being shown on the proposed plans, and sidewalks only being shown on one side of the streets in one of the proposed options. Millville’s zoning code requires sidewalks on both sides of the street.
Town Manager Debbie Botchie, Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza and Treasurer Barbara Ryer were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.