The Millville Town Council heard more details this week about the Hometown Heroes project it announced last month, which involves commemorative flags that would be placed in Evans Park, bearing the names of Millville residents who have served in the military.
Jason Gerlach of Holiday Décor told the council the program honors veterans, both living and deceased, through the flag program. In Millville, the flags would be placed on light poles in Evans Park.
“It’s just really a wonderful way to pay tribute,” said Gerlach, who joined the Tuesday, May 9, council meeting remotely.
In response to a question from Council Member Robert Wisgirda, Gerlach said the flags — which will be stretched on a frame attached to the poles — will have a two-season warranty, but he added that, depending on how much of the year they are displayed, he has seen them last up to 10 years. “We don’t get a lot of complaints about the quality of our banners,” Gerlach said.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza expressed concerns about heavy coastal winds damaging the flags over time. Gerlach said the company has found that the more tautly the flags are mounted on the frames, the better they withstand the wind. Otherwise, they tend to catch the wind, much as sails on boats do, he said.
Last month, the council agreed to begin to look into how the project would be funded.
In other business, Town Manager Deborah Botchie, speaking to Wisgirda, referred to his frequently expressed concerns about residents of Millville who might be struggling financially. “I would like to reach out to these individuals,” Botchie said. “I think that’s something I’d like to help with.”
She then offered to help connect any residents who are struggling with state agencies that could help them.
During the “citizens’ privilege” portion of the meeting, two residents expressed concerns about Millville’s cable television franchise fee it receives from Mediacom. One resident asked whether Millville had considered starting a public-access channel with the funds from the fee, which is $50,000 per year.
Brienza said she had asked about such a channel the last time the franchise fee was up for renewal.
“I brought it up,” she said. “I was the only one interested in going forward with that.”
Mayor Ron Belinko said such a channel is “something to look at in the future. The town is growing. You’re right about that,” he said.