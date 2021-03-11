Millville has a new mayor, following the town council’s reorganization at its Tuesday, March 9, meeting. Former Deputy Mayor Ronald Belinko has been named mayor.
Steve Maneri had held the post since 2019, when then-Mayor Robert Gordon resigned because he was moving out of state.
With Belinko as Millville’s new mayor, the rest of the council underwent a bit of a shuffle as well. Sharon Brienza, who had been the council treasurer, was nominated to serve as deputy mayor. Barbara Ryer, who had been council secretary, will replace Brienza as council treasurer.
Millville’s newest council member, Robert Wisgirda, will serve as council secretary. Wisgirba was sworn in at the March 9 meeting, along with Brienza and Ryer, both of whom were appointed to the council two years ago to replace departing members Gordon and Susan Brewer. Wisgirda was appointed to replace Peter Michel, who did not file for re-election when his term was up this year.
The March 9 meeting was held virtually.
Millville has not held a town council election since 2009.
Belinko, contacted by phone on Wednesday, March 10, said he is "honored to receive the assignment of Mayor.
"It's quite a challenge," Belinko said, "with the changing dynamics of the town," referring to the rapid growth in Millville, which recently ramped up again with a change of ownership in the Millville by the Sea master planned community. The new mayor said he wants to "help Millville grow in a positive way" that doesn't negate its small-town feel.
Belinko has lived in Millville full-time for five years and has been on the Town Council for three.
Maneri, who has been on the council since 2014, had attempted in recent weeks to bring forward a change in the Town’s election process, which would have made the position of mayor an elected position instead of one appointed from among council members.
Those attempts were shot down when members of the Town’s new Charter & Ordinance Committee said there was no consensus among the committee to include such a change in the Town’s proposed charter changes.
Maneri had not returned phone calls from the Coastal Point by press time this week.
In other business, the council voted to approve changes to the town charter, which will now head to the Delaware General Assembly and then to Gov. John Carney for approval. The changes were mostly to strike clauses that no longer apply to the town’s governance and to clarify the requirements of town leadership positions. One change will allow the Town to pay members of its Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment on a per-meeting basis.
The council als approved a request by town Code & Building Official Eric Evans to include language in the Town’s building regulations requiring rebar to be used to reinforce walls and footers in structures built in the town.
Evans said he has required rebar to be used since he took his job with the Town in 2008, but he said there was nothing in the town code requiring it.
“There’s going to be a lot more building going on in town,” with the restart of building in Millville By the Sea, he said, adding that it is a matter of “best building practices” being formalized in the town code.
Editor’s note: We’ll have more details on the new leadership in Millville in the March 19 issue of the Coastal Point. Issues with the GoToWebinar link provided on the meeting agenda prevented the Coastal Point from covering the entire meeting this week.