As the Millville Town Council got its first look at the Town’s proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year, staff members made it clear the process has been tricky this year and may need tweaking as the year moves along.
That’s because the Town’s new Evans Park at Millville just opened last month, and costs associated with operating the park are still not clear, according to Town Manager Deborah Botchie.
Overall, Botchie said, the Town’s budget is “still very good,” adding that the COVID-19 pandemic actually resulted in savings for the Town because meetings that would ordinarily involve travel expenses were held virtually and real estate transfer tax revenues remained quite healthy.
Mayor Ronald Belinko said he considers the budget, which currently is proposed with expenses of $909,091 and expected revenues of $1.43 million, “very reasonable.”
Town Finance Director Lisa Wynn said the newness of the park creates a bit of an unknown for the budget process.
“The figures we have are what we have,” she said, adding that town staff “won’t know additional expenses until we’re completely up and running.”
Belinko pointed out that the Town expects some of the costs of operating the new park, such as salaries for proposed new maintenance staff, to be offset by renting out the new community building that was part of the park project.
He congratulated the staff on its ability to adapt to changing situations during the past year.
“You’re all doing one hell of a job,” Belinko said.
The discussion turned to whether Millville should bring back its Great Pumpkin Festival this year. It was canceled last year because of COVID-19 and the fact that the park was not complete.
Ultimately, the council decided to put the fall festival on hold again. Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza said that, because of continuing uncertainty regarding the virus, “My heart says yes, but my gut says no.”
Other council members agreed, and Belinko said that, since the consensus was that it was better to wait a year, the Pumpkin Festival should be canceled again this year.
Plans for a winter holiday celebration, however, remained in discussion.
“We still have a few months” to decide on whether to have a long-anticipated tree-lighting event in the new park, Botchie said.
She said she would like to see an artificial tree, similar to the one erected in Ocean View’s John West Park last year, brought in to Evans Park. She said she would need two or three months’ lead time to order a tree, and estimated that it would cost around $20,000.
Town Secretary Robert Wisgirda said he would prefer to see a live tree added to the park’s landscape, over an artificial tree. Belinko said, however, that adding a large evergreen to the park landscaping would take up too much room.
“We want to keep as much open space as possible,” he said. An artificial tree would only be added during the holiday season and stored offsite during the remainder of the year.
Botchie said she would have figures on an artificial tree ready for the council’s April 27 workshop meeting.
In another budget-related discussion, Brienza said she would like to see the Town’s contract with the Delaware State Police extended beyond its current 40 hours per week. Belinko said a meeting with the DSP had already been scheduled for later in the week and that “if they recommend to us that we need [more] coverage, we will certainly take them up on it.”
In other business, the council gave preliminary site plan approval to the 124-home Hudson’s Reserve, formerly known as Summer’s Edge. The plans, submitted by Christopher at Millville LLC, were recommended for approval Feb. 11 by the Planning & Zoning Commission.