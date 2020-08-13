The Millville Town Council voted on Tuesday, Aug. 11, to approve two measures that address the Town’s foundational document — its charter — as well as its policies-and-procedures manual.
The changes to the manual, proposed by Council Secretary Barbara Ryer, would add town employees to the list of town “officials” bound by the guidelines in the manual.
During the discussion before the council vote, Town Solicitor Seth Thompson said that in the course of examining the issue of the manual, he had reached out to the state Public Integrity Commission to review how the Town’s guidelines dovetail with those of the state office that oversees the rules of conduct for municipal officials.
He said he had learned that the State’s Ethics Commission would have to approve anything the Town would propose that would supplant state regulations — which are used by most towns in Delaware as the basis for their own manuals.
Thompson also told the council that the State’s regulations do not “get into behavior in meetings or interactions with the public.”
Millville Deputy Mayor Ronald Belinko said he felt “character is very important in the Town of Millville and the council,” as is “maintaining high standards” of conduct.
Belinko and Mayor Steve Maneri have clashed in recent weeks over issues including the proposed cleanup by the Town of a stormwater pond on land owned by the state Department of Transportation. At a recent council workshop, Belinko urged council members to “stop taking shots at each other.”
Thompson also told the council that, if it deems necessary the removal of someone from a town body, “the process varies depending on the scope” of that body. He added that, for example, if the council wanted to remove someone from an ad hoc committee, actions could vary from “you shouldn’t have done that” to “sorry, you gotta go.”
On another recommendation by Ryer, the council voted 4-1 to set up a Charter & Ordinance Review Committee. Ryer said the Town hadn’t done a review of its charter since 2007.
“A lot of things have changed in the world,” Ryer said, including how the Town uses technology, and state laws to which the charter refers.
She said she felt a committee should be formed to go through the charter and flag sections that might need updating.
“It’s not something that’s going to happen in a month,” Ryer said. “It’s a long job.”
Members of the committee will be Ryer, Council Treasurer Sharon Brienza, Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman Pat Plocek, Planning & Zoning Commission Member Timothy Roe and Town Manager Deborah Botchie.
Council Member Peter Michel was the lone dissenting vote on the charter review committee issue.
In other business, the council, by a vote of 5-0, approved the final site plan for a 1,200-square-foot office building at 35814 Atlantic Avenue. Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted July 9 to recommend the council approve the project, which was submitted by Colleen Windrow and Melissa Nalewaik. The commission attached two conditions to their recommendation: that any outdoor lighting face downward and that a landscaping buffer be added to the rear of the property.