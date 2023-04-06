Millville is having an identity crisis.
Inasmuch as towns are identified by their ZIP codes, at least, Millville’s boundaries are not reflected in a corresponding ZIP code. While most residents do have the 19967 ZIP code designated as Millville’s, some residents have Ocean View’s 19970 code and some, Frankford’s 19945.
The town is currently in a tug-of-war with the U.S. Postal Service to bring the entire town into the 19967 ZIP code. Town Manager Deborah Botchie has grown frustrated as her letters to U.S.P.S. officials in Washington, D.C. have been met with responses that acknowledge the issue but, so far, have not brought the resolution she and other town officials seek: one ZIP code for all of Millville.
In August 2022, the Town Council approved a resolution requesting action from the postal service on the ZIP code issue. The resolution cited “substantial growth in recent years,” particularly in the western and southern sections of town.
According to that resolution, Millville officials had been notified that many of the new subdivision in the town would be given mailing addresses with ZIP codes other than 19967, which is the ZIP code for the northern and eastern areas of town, where much of the prior development had occurred.
“Whereas residents expect their mailing address to reflect the municipalities in which they actually reside,” the resolution read, and town officials were concerned that the different ZIP codes throughout the town could cause issues for emergency services, as well as with grant funding based on population, the town “respectfully” requested that the U.S.P.S revise its ZIP code boundaries so that all Millville residents use the 19967 code.
Part of the issue is that homes with ZIP codes other than 19967 must use the name of the town associated with their address, rather than its actual location in the town of Millville. This causes all sorts of confusion for residents, Botchie has said.
In November 2022, the Town of Millville submitted a formal request to the U.S.P.S. District Manager’s office in Philadelphia, asking that the boundaries of the Millville, Frankford and Ocean View ZIP code boundaries be adjusted to reflect Millville’s actual boundaries. The submission included a map of current town boundaries, as well as a list of approved development projects within those boundaries.
As a guideline for towns seeking such changes, the U.S.P.S provides a list of questions through which the towns can provide pertinent information. For example, the town answered that yes, the requested boundary change represents a formally established municipal boundary. The submission further stated that the proposed boundaries are “cohesive” and would not result in “pockets” that create mail delivery inefficient.
The town’s request further stated its concern that “some of the affected deliveries would continue to be served from the Ocean View Post Office” while some would transfer to the Frankford Post Office, located about six miles west of Millville. The submission letter also notes that the Ocean View Post Office is actually located in Millville.
Since the areas in question were, for the most part, annexed into Millville more than 15 years ago, and there are no current annexation requests, the letter stated that future development is “most likely to occur in the areas already annexed by the Town.”
In her November 2022 letter, Botchie also said developers of current town projects support the request for change in ZIP code because they “believe customers will benefit from avoiding confusion over their location within the Town. This is important for issues such as voting in Town elections, applying for Town permits and paying Town taxes,” she said.
Botchie added a request that if the change is not granted, Millville residents at least be allowed to use Millville as their town, along with the U.S.P.S.-designated ZIP code, even if it is associated with another town.
On Jan. 23 of this year, Botchie received a letter from Edward Williamson, District Manager of U.S.P.S. Delaware-Pennsylvania 2 District, denying the request for consolidation under one Millville ZIP code.
“The Postal Service does not adjust postal service designations and boundaries solely to provide local identity,” Williamson said. He added that approval of Millville’s request “would be inviting operational difficulties that would result in deteriorated service and higher prices.
“At a minimum,” Williamson said, approval of the request “would require the relocation of carriers, changes in delivery routes, revisions to directories, mail-forwarding for customers whose addresses change and significant administrative costs.”
Botchie followed up on Feb. 1 with a notice of appeal of the decision and a request for information on the appeal process.
The letter from Williamson, Botchie said, “did not address our request,” but only gave general reasons for a denial. “Nor did he include specific justification for the denial, based on results from an analysis that should have occurred upon receipt of our request,” she said.
She received a response on Feb. 16 from Timothy Haney, U.S.P.S. Director of Delivery Strategy and Policy in Washington, D.C. informing her that his office will review the request, “under the procedures outlined for realignment of ZIP Code boundaries and unique ZIP Codes, including evaluation of its existing facilities in the area and their ability to absorb any operational changes necessary to accommodate your request.
Haney’s letter said Botchie should expect a determination on the appeal “approximately 60 days” from the date of his letter. As of this week, Botchie said she had yet to hear anything more.