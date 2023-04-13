The Millville Town Council’s formal budget discussions kicked off at the council’s Tuesday, April 11, meeting, with officials giving residents a first look at the Town’s projected 2024-fiscal-year financial picture.
The budget shows projected expenditures of $1.03 million, including $405,887 carried forward in a contingency plan. Total general revenues, including those generated by Evans Park, will total $1.437 million.
The proposed budget represents a 2.25 percent decrease in expenditures over the previous fiscal year. Revenues are expected to dip by 8.18 percent, according to Mayor Ronald Belinko, due to a “slowdown” in development in the town, which has seen dramatic increases in development in recent years.
Millville expects to take in $786,200 in realty transfer taxes this year — substantially less than its actual transfer tax income of $1.8 million in the previous year. The Town anticipates spending $4 million on improvements at Evans Park this year, using reserves from previous years, Finance Director Lisa Wynn said.
Those improvements include paving the existing parking lot, adding a 100-spot parking lot across Dukes Drive from the park, adding stormwater management, widening Dukes Drive and adding sidewalks along Dukes Drive.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza said she favors completion of the widening and the sidewalks even if the Town is not required by the state Department of Transportation to do so.
Officials noted that the revenue number could go even lower, depending on the outcome of a state proposal that could change how much municipalities receive in real estate transfer taxes. State Rep. Bryan Shupe has proposed exempting those who sell a home in Delaware and purchase another home in Delaware from paying transfer taxes on the second transaction.
Town Code & Building Official Eric Evans said plans are also in the works to build a pole barn to be used as a maintenance storage building on the property across from the park. The home and garage now on the property will be razed.
Belinko said after the meeting that the Town had looked into using the home but came to the conclusion that its historical significance had been diminished by additions and remodeling over the years. Asbestos found on the site will also have to be carefully removed as part of the demolition, he said.
An increase in public events at the park will also bring an increase in police expenses, with the Town’s proposed police budget increasing from $173,123 (actual expenditure for the 2023 fiscal year) to an anticipated $213,380. Millville contracts with the Delaware State Police for 40 hours of coverage per week, in addition to special events.
The council will hold a second meeting on the budget on Tuesday, April 18, at 3 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. The proposed budget is available on the Town’s website at www.millville.delaware.gov.
In other business, the council voted 4-1 to approve a grant of $1,000 to the Lower Sussex Little League organization. Belinko gave a lengthy plug for the organization before the vote, calling the organization “part of the fabric of lower Sussex County” and pointing to the importance of the Little League World Series the league hosts each year in Roxana as an important boost to the local economy.
“It’s a huge thing for our community,” Town Manager Deborah Botchie said, adding that her own sons and grandchildren have played ball at the Little League facility.
Before his dissenting vote, Council Member Robert Wisgirda said he felt the donation “would be opening up a can of worms” and said that, while he is “very much supportive of all types of youth athletics,” he feels the Lower Sussex Little League gets sufficient support from businesses and other sources.
“I feel it’s not an appropriate use of taxpayer funds,” Wisgirda said.
The council also unanimously approved the town organizational chart for the 2024 fiscal year and voted to approve matters discussed in an earlier executive session. The matters were listed on the meeting agenda as involving “names, competency, qualifications and abilities of individual employees” and were not disclosed during the public portion of the meeting.