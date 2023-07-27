The Millville Town Council on Tuesday, July 25, passed an ordinance banning the sale of marijuana within town limits.
The ordinance, which passed on a 4-0 vote, adds marijuana sales to three other commercial bans in the town, with the others being massage parlors, adult entertainment and taprooms. (Council Member Robert Wisgirda was absent from the meeting.)
Defined in Ordinance No. 24-01 as a “marijuana establishments,” businesses that would sell, grow or test cannabis are now prohibited from operating inside town limits. The ordinance further prohibits such prospective businesses from obtaining a business license in Millville.
The ordinance, similar to those being passed or under consideration in neighboring towns including Ocean View, is in response to the passage of the Marijuana Control Act by Delaware’s General Assembly. Ocean City, Md., has adopted a similar stance in the wake of Maryland’s own legalization of recreational use by adults.
In April, Delaware became the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults, after Gov. John Carney allowed two bills to become law without his signature.
Under the legislation, Delawareans could begin applying for licenses to sell, test or cultivate marijuana in May 2024.
Mayor Ronald Belinko noted that the Sussex County Association of Towns, which represents the county’s 24 municipalities, opposed the legislation. Belinko said the opposition was related to the lack of support in the legislation for education and substance-abuse programs. Although the legislation did authorize a state Marijuana Control Oversight Committee to establish funds for a “justice reinvestment fund,” Belinko said he and other municipal officials did not feel it offered enough to Delaware’s towns.
“We are not here to discuss the merits of marijuana,” Belinko said, adding that he believes having recreational marijuana-related businesses in the town would “take away from our small-town feel.” He said the Millville ordinance does not address the regulation of “compassion centers” selling medical-grade marijuana.
Town Solicitor Seth Thompson agreed.
“Compassion centers are a separate matter,” Thompson said.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza and Council Member Joe Parent mentioned the lack of support for towns in the state legislation in their comments before voting on the ordinance.
“My biggest concern was really the funding issues,” Parent said.
Zoe Patchell, executive director of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, spoke during the public hearing before the vote, cautioning the council that “cannabis sales already occur in Millville” and that they would serve residents better if legal sales were allowed.
“When there are not legal businesses, there will be illicit cannabis businesses,” Patchell said.
Bishop’s Landing resident Mark Toolan thanked the council for their concern about cannabis sales in Millville.
Millsboro residents Lizzie and Mark Golob also addressed the council. Lizzie Toolan, who said she uses marijuana for help with fibromyalgia symptoms, noted that “cannabis has killed no one” and said the council “should be accepting of all types of businesses.”
Mark Golob asked the council to keep an open mind about the subject, adding that the state legislation is “a work in progress” and that he expects further legislation to deal with the “monopoly” that compassion centers currently have on marijuana sales in Delaware.